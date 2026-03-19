New National Research Finds Americans Ready to Act on Maternal Health

Heartland Forward Calls It a National Priority

BENTONVILLE, Ark., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans are united on maternal health—and the path forward is clear.

New national research commissioned by Heartland Forward reveals a massive, bipartisan groundswell of support for maternal health reform and action. The research accompanies Heartland Forward's Call to Action: Healthy Moms, Healthy Babies America—a state-led roadmap to cut the U.S. maternal mortality rate in half within five years.

"Investing in maternal health is the most strategic investment we can make—because healthy moms and babies are the bedrock of thriving families, stronger communities and America's future prosperity," said Olivia Walton, CEO of Ingeborg Investments and founder of the Maternal and Child Health Center for Policy and Practice. "We know there are evidence-based solutions that can be implemented at scale to protect the lives of moms, babies and families across the heartland and across the nation. Now we know that Americans in every region of the country support the need to act."

What the Data Makes Clear:

The poll highlights three key ﬁndings that point to a dual imperative: advancing meaningful reforms while also increasing public awareness of the current state of maternal care.

High Support and Low Awareness : While nearly 9 in 10 Americans (88%) view maternal mortality as a serious problem, the research highlights a dangerous irony that the regions with the highest mortality rates often have the lowest awareness of the crisis. States in the Deep South, with some of the worst maternal outcomes, show some of the largest gaps in factual knowledge about the crisis.

: While nearly 9 in 10 Americans (88%) view maternal mortality as a serious problem, the research highlights a dangerous irony that the regions with the highest mortality rates often have the lowest awareness of the crisis. States in the Deep South, with some of the worst maternal outcomes, show some of the largest gaps in factual knowledge about the crisis. Policy consensus runs deeper than expected: More than two-thirds of respondents support increased federal funding, Medicaid expansion and paid leave as ways to help address the maternal mortality crisis.

More than two-thirds of respondents support increased federal funding, Medicaid expansion and paid leave as ways to help address the maternal mortality crisis. Trust demands local, clinical messengers: Two-thirds prefer state-based initiatives to address maternal health, and health care professionals are the only messenger type trusted by majorities everywhere.

A Clear National Mandate

Across every region tested, more than two-thirds of Americans support increased federal funding, extended postpartum Medicaid coverage, and paid maternity leave. Support holds across political lines, geographies, and demographics—underscoring a rare and powerful national consensus.

The disparities are stark. Black women face a mortality risk three times higher than white women, and maternal mortality rates in rural communities are twice those in urban areas. Nearly 60% of Americans report direct or secondhand experience with pregnancy or childbirth complications—making this a crisis that touches communities nationwide.

"Heartland Forward's Maternal and Child Health Center for Policy and Practice has been working to drive attention and identify solutions to these issues and it's clear now the public is ready for action," said Angie Cooper, President of Heartland Forward. "With efforts like the Rural Health Transformation Program and state-based initiatives to expand access to care, we can make a difference for moms, babies and families across America."

Read more of the Topline Polling Results here.

About the Research

This research was conducted by Aaru who employed a large-scale simulation-based polling methodology surveying general-population adults across the United States, with targeted oversamples in nine Southern states where maternal mortality rates are among the nation's highest. The study examined awareness, concern, and policy support, across fifteen distinct audience segments defined by geography, race, gender, insurance status, and education level.

About Heartland Forward

Heartland Forward is a non-profit, policy think-and-do tank that turns ideas into action for states and local communities. Our mission is to accelerate economic growth, change the narrative about the middle of the country and generate $500 million of economic impact to the heartland by 2030. We do this through applied research, community-driven programs, policy and convenings—focusing on regional competitiveness, talent pipeline and health and wellness. www.HeartlandForward.com

SOURCE Heartland Forward