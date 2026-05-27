NEW NATIONAL SURVEY FINDS HOSPITALS SEEN AS STRONG COMMUNITY PARTNERS EARN SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER TRUST, ADVOCACY AND CONSUMER PREFERENCE

Consumers say community impact matters – but less than one-third strongly agree their local hospital is a good community partner

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new national consumer survey reveals that hospitals and health systems viewed as strong community partners gain substantially higher levels of public trust, advocacy and consumer preference – underscoring the growing importance of visible community impact, according to Jarrard, a U.S. Top 10 healthcare strategic communications consultancy.

The findings from its new 2026 Community Impact Survey prove that the sentiment isn't only important for an organization's reputation. It also builds trust and shapes behavior, driving public advocacy and ultimately influencing consumer choices.

The survey found that consumers who strongly agree hospitals are good community partners are:

26 points more likely to trust hospitals to do the right thing

to trust hospitals to do the right thing 37 points more likely to speak positively about or defend hospitals

to speak positively about or defend hospitals 33 points more likely to advocate for hospitals on policy issues

to advocate for hospitals on policy issues 24 points more likely to choose a community-impactful hospital when all factors are equal

to choose a community-impactful hospital when all factors are equal 15 points more likely to choose a community-impactful hospital – even when it's less convenient to access.

"Community impact isn't just a nice-to-have that boosts reputation – it's central to trust, loyalty and, critically, choice," said Isaac Squyres, Jarrard senior partner and founder of the firm's Market Research & Insights (MRI) group, which conducted the survey. "With that in mind, it's a business imperative."

Squyres said consumers want hospitals to do more than provide quality care inside. They want them to materially and actively improve the health and well-being of their communities through access and quality, while also being involved in activities and partnerships beyond medical care – including serving as economic engines.

Yet the survey pointed out a major gap between public expectations and public perception.

While nearly six in 10 Americans say hospitals' role in the community beyond medical care is critical or very important, only 29% strongly agree that hospitals and health systems in their area are good community partners. And only 28% believe hospitals contribute "very much" to creating a healthier society outside of direct medical care.

The research found no meaningful differences across demographic groups, geographic regions or political affiliations, suggesting broad national consensus for the topic.

While consumers define community partnership broadly – quality care is foundational. Beyond that, when asked what makes a hospital a "good community partner," respondents most often cited factors including:

Community outreach and public health efforts

Listening and responsiveness to community needs

Affordable and accessible care

Compassion and patient-first experiences

Equity and fairness

Transparency and trustworthiness

Prioritizing people over profits

"The opportunity for hospitals is not simply to do meaningful work in their communities," Squyres said. "It's to make that work visible, tangible and relevant to the people they serve. And when people see that impact, trust and support follow.

Download the summary to better understand the relationship between perceived community impact and trust, advocacy and healthcare choice. For more information or to discuss the full survey findings, contact [email protected].

About Jarrard

Jarrard is a specialized healthcare consulting firm devoted to helping leaders during high-stakes moments of change, challenge and growth. We use the power of research, communications, marketing and political strategy to help our clients achieve their most important goals. Founded in 2006, the firm has worked with more than 1,800 clients in 49 states and focuses on critical moments – from crisis and issue navigation to change leadership to brand positioning to research and growth. Jarrard is a division of Chartis, one of the nation's leading healthcare advisory firms. For more information, visit jarrardinc.com or follow us at @JarrardInc.

SOURCE Jarrard Inc.