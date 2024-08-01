New National Survey Shows Only 38% of People Are Aware of Lifesaving Lung Cancer Screening

American Lung Association releases data that examines knowledge about lung cancer on World Lung Cancer Day

CHICAGO, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Survey data released today reveals that only 38% of those surveyed were aware that lifesaving lung cancer screening is available for those at high risk. Today on World Lung Cancer Day, the American Lung Association's LUNG FORCE initiative released the 2024 Lung Health Barometer, a nationally representative survey that examines awareness, attitudes and beliefs about lung cancer.

"The American Lung Association's new survey provides a critical look at public awareness and attitudes regarding lung cancer, which is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. This data provides crucial information to help us in our commitment to reduce the burden of lung cancer," said Harold Wimmer, President and CEO of the American Lung Association. "The survey shows that we have a significant amount of work to do in increasing awareness about lung cancer screening, but also shows progress. Compared to our 2022 Lung Health Barometer, we saw a 27% increase in awareness of lung cancer screening."

The 2024 Lung Health Barometer surveyed 4,000 people across the U.S. about lung health and lung cancer. Key findings show that:

Only 28% of Americans knew that lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S.

Although lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths, only 10% of adults believed that lung cancer is among the most likely cancers to affect women while 35% believed that it was among those likely to affect men.

38% of those surveyed were aware that lifesaving lung cancer screening is now available for those at high risk.

70% of survey respondents agreed that they felt hopeful that the outcomes for those impacted by lung cancer improved over the past 10 years.

73% of adults have not spoken with their doctor about their risk for lung cancer and only 42% are concerned they might get the disease.

Only 15% of respondents were aware that the lung cancer survival rate increased by over 50% in the past ten years.

This is the eighth year of the Lung Health Barometer, which is conducted by the Lung Association's LUNG FORCE initiative. LUNG FORCE unites those impacted by lung cancer and their caregivers across the country to stand together against lung cancer. Learn more about lung cancer causes, risk factors, symptoms, diagnosis and screening in the Lung Cancer Basics resource section of Lung.org.

About the American Lung Association

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, which has a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and is a Platinum-Level GuideStar Member, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org. To support the work of the American Lung Association, find a local event at Lung.org/events.

This year, the American Lung Association is celebrating 120 years! Join us in our journey to champion lung health and help us celebrate 120 Years of Impact. Donate today at Lung.org/donate.

About LUNG FORCE

The American Lung Association's LUNG FORCE initiative unites people impacted by lung cancer and their caregivers across the country to stand together against lung cancer, the leading cancer killer. Increased awareness about lung cancer, more education on lifesaving screening and more research funding are critical to fuel lifesaving breakthroughs. Through education, advocacy and research, LUNG FORCE works to provide hope to all those impacted by the disease and save more lives. Find out more at LUNGFORCE.org.

