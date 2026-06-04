New Naväge® Survey Reveals Americans Don't Just Want Congestion Relief--They Want to See the Proof

With 74% admitting to checking the tissue after blowing their nose, Naväge is launching The Great Gunk Out, inviting consumers to #ShowUsYourGunk and enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win wellness-focused prizes

CLEVELAND, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As millions of Americans battle seasonal allergies, congestion and sinus discomfort, a new survey* from Naväge, the #1 doctor-recommended nasal irrigation brand¹, reveals that people don't just want relief from a stuffy nose—they want to see the visible proof, with key findings including:

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81% of Americans say finally clearing nasal congestion is satisfying

Nearly half of Americans (45%) admit they've felt proud of how much mucus came out after blowing their nose

1 in 4 (27%) say they've shown someone else what came out afterward

Three-quarters (74%) admit to checking the tissue after blowing their nose

Respondents said congestion relief is more satisfying than scratching a hard-to-reach itch (23%), a back rub (20%) and a nap (18%)

The findings point to a broader truth: consumers don't simply want congestion relief; they enjoy the satisfying feeling of effectively clearing their nasal passages and breathing freely again. In fact, nearly 1 in 5 (18%) rank alleviating a stuffy nose among life's most relieving moments. Americans value clear breathing so highly that 1 in 4 (25%) would give up alcohol for a full year in exchange for perfect breathing through both nostrils, while 20% would give up video games and 19% would give up coffee.

The research inspired the launch of the Naväge Great Gunk Out, a nationwide consumer initiative celebrating the surprisingly satisfying experience of clearing congestion while helping Americans discover a more effective way to breathe easier. In addition to calling on consumers to #ShowUsYourGunk on social, from June 3 through July 14, consumers can enter the Naväge Great Gunk Out Sweepstakes by visiting Navage.com/GunkOut for a chance to win wellness-focused prizes, including a Naväge Nasal Care device so they can see the visible and satisfying proof of congestion relief right within the tank.

"While it may be surprising just how many consumers pay attention to the visible results of clearing their noses, the findings ultimately point to a universal truth: people don't just want relief from congestion—they actually find the process of clearing their sinuses deeply satisfying," said Dr. Howard Levine, Medical Director at Naväge. "Naväge is built around exactly that concept of delivering a safe and effective way to get the gunk out while simultaneously providing that immediate, gratifying feeling of clear breathing."

The survey also explored the everyday moments Americans find most satisfying and revealed that clearing congestion ranks alongside some of life's most gratifying small pleasures. Respondents even ranked clearing congestion as being more satisfying than scratching a hard-to-reach itch (23%), a back rub (20%) and a nap (18%).

The fascination with "proof of relief" extends beyond congestion. Nearly 60% (59%) of Americans say they watch "oddly satisfying" videos online, spending nearly a half hour per day—totaling 156 hours per year— consuming content centered on cleaning, clearing and removing buildup. Videos featuring pimple popping (33%), pressure/power washing (27%), crushing objects (27%) and cutting soap (23%) rise to the top.

Together, the survey results suggest Americans derive satisfaction not only from relief itself, but from seeing tangible evidence that relief has occurred. The findings underscore why consumers continue to search for effective congestion solutions that don't just provide temporary relief but also help remove the mucus, allergens and irritants that contribute to nasal blockage in the first place.

Trusted by healthcare professionals and consumers alike, Naväge is the #1 doctor-recommended nasal irrigation brand¹. With more than 5 million devices sold worldwide, HSA/FSA eligibility, over 100,000 five-star reviews and proven removal of up to 99% of viruses², Naväge has become a trusted choice for consumers seeking effective congestion relief.

Naväge uses patented powered suction technology to help flush mucus, allergens and irritants from the nasal passages, delivering a deeper clean than traditional saline sprays alone. The brand is also backed by its "30-Day Money-Back Guarantee," allowing consumers to try the product risk-free—an attribute that nearly 1 in 4 (23%) respondents said would make them more willing to try a higher-priced nasal relief product.

Enter the Naväge Great Gunk Out Sweepstakes*

To enter the Naväge Great Gunk Out Sweepstakes, consumers can visit Navage.com/GunkOut for a chance to win wellness-related prizes in addition to viewing official rules. Consumers will be prompted to enter their name and email to generate one Sweepstakes entry. Entrants can also obtain up to three total bonus entries by clicking the provided links to visit the brand's official Facebook page, Instagram profile or TikTok profile (one bonus entry each). A follow or like is appreciated but not required to receive a bonus entry.

One Grand Prize Winner will receive:

Oura Ring Gen 4 †

Naväge Nasal Care device

Naväge Original SaltPods 12 x 30-count boxes (one year supply)

Naväge Ear Cleaner

Hatch Restore 3† sunrise alarm

Five Second Prize Winners will each receive:

Naväge Nasal Care device

Naväge Original SaltPods 12 x 30-count boxes (one year supply)

Naväge Ear Cleaner

For more information about Naväge and its products, visit Navage.com and follow the brand on Instagram (@navage4life) for ongoing news. For more information about The Great Gunk Out plus Sweepstakes Official Rules, visit Navage.com/GunkOut.

1Among powered suction nasal irrigation devices. October 2024 Survey of US ENT Physicians.

2Simulated Use Study, data on file. RhinoSystems, Inc.

*Data from a survey conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Naväge from May 30 to June 1, 2026, with a sample of 2,000 general population Americans who have access to the internet.

**No purchase necessary. Open to U.S. residents 18 years of age or older. Void where prohibited by law. Full Sweepstakes Terms & Conditions available at navage.com/gunkout.

†Oura® is a registered trademark of Oura Health Oy. Hatch® is a registered trademark of Hatch Baby, Inc. This promotion is not sponsored, endorsed, or administered by Oura Health Oy or Hatch Baby, Inc. Prize products are authentically sourced through standard retail channels.

About Naväge

Naväge is the pioneer in nasal hygiene and dedicated to providing innovative solutions that promote better health and wellness for families. Renowned for introducing a nasal irrigation system with a unique patented design, Naväge combines science, technology and user-friendly design to help people breathe easier and live healthier lives. With a commitment to quality and effectiveness, Naväge products are backed by extensive research and an independent study of 300 ENTs that ranked the Naväge Nose Cleaner the #1 doctor-recommended powered nasal irrigation device. Naväge Nasal Care is the leading brand in nasal irrigation that relieves sinus congestion caused by allergies, cold and flu, and sinusitis.

SOURCE Naväge Nasal Care