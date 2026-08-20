New NCCI data analysis confirms Pinnacol Assurance has fastest, most accurate claims handling in Colorado

Pinnacol saves Colorado employers and workers time, money, and uncertainty; outperforms the workers' compensation industry across claim cost, speed, and accuracy

DENVER, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacol Assurance, Colorado's leading workers' compensation carrier, today announced the results of an analysis from an independent market insights firm, National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI). Data spanning 2020–2024 confirmed that Pinnacol significantly outperforms the broader industry in Colorado across four critical measures of claims performance. Faster, more accurate claims handling directly reduces total cost of risk for employers and helps injured workers recover and return to work sooner.

Key findings from the NCCI data include:

Lower claim costs. Pinnacol's claims handling saves members an average of $10,000 per serious claim compared to the industry.

Pinnacol's claims handling saves members an average of $10,000 per serious claim compared to the industry. Faster resolution. Pinnacol resolves serious claims 31% faster than the industry average, helping injured workers get back on their feet sooner.

Pinnacol resolves serious claims 31% faster than the industry average, helping injured workers get back on their feet sooner. Greater accuracy. Pinnacol is 9.2% more accurate at predicting and capturing the ultimate total claim costs from the outset, reducing the financial surprises that can arise when claims develop unexpectedly over time.

Pinnacol is 9.2% more accurate at predicting and capturing the ultimate total claim costs from the outset, reducing the financial surprises that can arise when claims develop unexpectedly over time. Faster payouts. Pinnacol pays out nearly 60% of total claim costs early in the life of a claim, ensuring injured workers and their medical providers are supported without delay.

"When a claim happens, speed and accuracy are the difference between an employee who's supported and back to work safely and quickly, and an employer who's facing months of uncertainty about what a claim will ultimately cost," said Quincy Douglass, Vice President of Operations at Pinnacol Assurance. "This data confirms that Pinnacol's approach to claims handling is a genuine competitive advantage for the businesses we serve."

Pinnacol attributes its performance to its Colorado-based, member- and worker-first claims model, which pairs dedicated claims adjusters with proactive medical management and early intervention strategies designed to resolve claims quickly and accurately from day one.

About Pinnacol Assurance

Pinnacol Assurance is Colorado's leading provider of workers' compensation insurance, covering more than 50,000 businesses and one million workers. Pinnacol offers top-rated injured worker care, customized safety solutions, and a comprehensive return-to-work program that helps members reduce risk and save costs. Through its nationally recognized apprenticeship program and the Pinnacol Foundation scholarship program, Pinnacol invests directly in Colorado's future workforce. Pinnacol's team members, culture of caring, and top-rated services have earned numerous state and national awards. Learn more at Pinnacol.com.

Media contact: Liz Johnson, m: 720-939-7239; e: [email protected]

SOURCE Pinnacol Assurance