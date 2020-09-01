New Niche Business Publisher Will Target Global Audience in Compliance, Ethics and Risk

DALLAS, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CCI Media Group LLC today announced the launch of CCI Press, an independent imprint that will publish business and career-related books targeting readers in corporate compliance, risk management and business ethics.

CCI Media Group, which also owns www.CorporateComplianceInsights.com, said CCI Press will provide end-to-end publishing services for authors, including editing, design, printing, publicity and book distribution. Traditional publishing and self-publishing options will be offered, with books available in hardback, paperback and e-Reader formats.

CCI Media Group CEO Sarah Hadden said moving into traditional publishing is a "natural evolution" for the online media company, which also owns Words & Pictures Marketing, a digital marketing and design agency serving law firms and SMB's in regulated industries.

"CCI has spent over a decade cultivating author relationships and building a loyal base of readers around the world," Hadden said. "We're now building on that as we strategically leverage the graphic design and marketing capabilities from the agency side of our business."

Skillful editing and top-notch design are critical to any book's success -- but no less so than the ability to get the book in the hands of those who will buy, read and share it.

"When you combine our design and promotion capabilities with CCI's established network of readers and subscribers, the potential for authors in the compliance and risk space is unmistakable," Hadden said.

The debut title for CCI Press will be authored by Mary Shirley and Lisa Fine, creators and co-hosts of the popular Great Women in Compliance podcast. Scheduled for release in October 2020, the book will be "a compilation of wit, wisdom and advice from women in compliance professions around the world."

Two additional titles are under consideration, and CCI Press is now accepting book proposals and manuscripts from agents and potential authors.

Founded in 2010, Corporate Compliance Insights is the Web's premier independent publisher of online news and commentary for professionals in governance, risk, compliance, audit and cybersecurity. For more information, visit www.corporatecomplianceinsights.com

