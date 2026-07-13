New Nisos Research Finds AI Is Making It Easier for Threat Actors to Target Corporate Executives

Nearly All Executives Have Publicly Exposed Personal, Physical, and Credential Data That Threat Actors Are Using AI Tools to Aggregate and Exploit

ARLINGTON, Va., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nisos, the human risk management company, today released new research showing that executives continue to face widespread and expanding digital exposure across physical location data, social media, and breach datasets, all while emerging Artificial Intelligence tools are dramatically increasing the speed and ease with which threat actors can identify and target individuals.

The report, "2026 Executive Digital Exposure Trends: Understand and Reduce Your Risk," examines how publicly available information, combined with persistent data breaches and growing AI capabilities, is reshaping executive risk across industries.

The findings show that the vast majority of executives have sensitive personal information exposed across multiple channels, creating a compounding risk environment where physical security, cyber risk, and family exposure increasingly intersect. Nisos has a long history of expertise in the executive protection field, conducting research over several years into the digital risks that can quickly become physical, real-world threats to executives and high-profile individuals.

"The challenge isn't that executives are suddenly sharing more information; it's that the technology available to threat actors has fundamentally changed," said Ryan LaSalle, CEO, Nisos. "AI can connect publicly available information, breach data, and social media in minutes, allowing almost anyone to build a detailed profile of an executive and their family. Organizations need to think beyond cybersecurity and recognize executive protection as a human risk issue."

Key findings from the 2026 Executive Digital Exposure Trends report include:

94% of executives had home addresses publicly linked to their name in public records or people search sites

86% had residential addresses with viewable interior images, floor plans, or blueprints available online

64% had Social Security numbers (SSN) exposed in breach data; and 54% had these SSNs listed for sale on dark web marketplaces

69% had public social media accounts revealing personal or family information

15% of executives were targeted by social media imposter accounts. Most were used to run financial scams or social engineering against unsuspecting victims.

25% of executives or their spouses had at least one public social media profile photo of their minor children. The availability of these images can allow threat actors to identify and locate an executive's family members.

Executives' immediate family members maintained an average of 8 public social media accounts, with 97% of those accounts exposing personal details about the executive

32% of executives or family members shared geolocation data via fitness apps or geotagged posts

100% had breach data linking their name to at least one current email address

94% had at least one plaintext password exposed in breach data

AI Accelerates Target Discovery and Profiling

A key new finding in this year's report is the emergence of AI-enabled tools as an accelerant for executive targeting. Nisos researchers observed instances of threat actors using chatbot systems to gather biographical details, identify family relationships, and request sensitive personal information as part of broader targeting workflows.

In some cases, AI systems were also found to surface or infer personal data when combined with publicly available records and breached datasets, reducing the time and technical skill required to build detailed target profiles. Put simply, tasks that once required advanced investigative capability can now be performed in mere minutes, expanding both the scale and accessibility of targeting a specific individual.

Digital Exposure Extends Into Physical Risk

Beyond cyber exposure, the report details how publicly available data creates real-world physical security risks. Geolocation sharing, public records, and social media activity can enable threat actors to map executive residences, identify routines, and determine when individuals are away from home.

The report also highlights a growing "proximity risk" effect, where executive exposure is amplified through family members and close contacts who unintentionally share sensitive personal and location data online.

The research also found that publicly available property records and real estate imagery often expose interior layouts and exterior details of executive homes, information that can be used to facilitate stalking, impersonation, or physical intrusion.

Reducing Executive Risk

The report outlines several mitigation strategies organizations can implement, including reducing data exposure in public records, restricting geolocation sharing, tightening social media privacy settings, and conducting ongoing personal data removal efforts across data broker sites.

About the Research

This report is a follow-up to Nisos' June 2025 Executive Exposure Trends report. The findings are based on Executive Vulnerability Assessments conducted by Nisos across a random distribution of industries and geographies between 2025 and Q1 2026. The analysis incorporates publicly available data sources, breach datasets, social media intelligence, and open-source information used by threat actors to identify and target individuals.

For a full copy of the new research report, please click here.

For some additional discussion and research into the area of executive protection, please see the following:

About Nisos

Nisos is the human risk management company specializing in unmasking threats before they escalate. The company is a trusted advisor, operating as an extension of security, intelligence, legal, and human resource teams to protect their people and business. Nisos' intelligence-led solutions help enterprises make critical decisions, manage human risk, and drive real world consequences for digital threats. For more information, please visit: https://www.nisos.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Jeff Drew

Guyer Group for Nisos

P: 617.233.5109

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Nisos