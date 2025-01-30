New Non-Profit SABER Launches to Advance Botanical Science, Education, and Advocacy

CLEVELAND, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Scientific Association for Botanical Education and Research (SABER) proudly announces its official launch, marking a pivotal moment for the advancement of botanical science, research, and education. As a non-profit organization, SABER is dedicated to promoting evidence-based understanding of botanicals while advocating for safe, responsible practices within the field.

SABER serves as a critical bridge between researchers, policymakers, industry leaders, and the public, offering a trusted resource for botanical education, scientific studies, and regulatory insights. With a team of esteemed experts, the organization will focus on key areas, including facilitating high-quality research, advocating for science-backed regulation, and raising awareness about the potential benefits and risks of botanical products.

"The need for rigorous botanical research has never been more pressing. SABER's mission to create a platform for science-driven education and advocacy will help bring clarity to an industry that deeply impacts public health," said Dr. Mary Hardy, member of SABER's Steering Committee and a board-certified internist and specialist in botanical and integrative medicine. "Botanical products deserve the same level of scientific scrutiny and transparency as any other health or wellness offering."

A New Era for Botanical Science and Advocacy

Botanicals hold immense potential for therapeutic and wellness applications. However, misinformation, inconsistent quality standards, and gaps in regulation continue to hinder public trust and access. SABER is committed to addressing these barriers by:

Supporting independent, peer-reviewed scientific research.

Advocating for transparent and responsible regulation.

Providing accessible, evidence-based educational resources for consumers and professionals alike.

Through collaborative partnerships and a robust network of experts, SABER will spearhead initiatives to ensure botanical products are studied, understood, and utilized safely.

Why Botanical Research and Education Matter

Botanicals are widely used in modern wellness practices, yet significant gaps in scientific understanding remain. SABER believes that public health, consumer safety, and equitable access depend on education and science-based standards. By fostering innovation in botanical research and ensuring the dissemination of accurate information, SABER aims to empower communities to make informed decisions about plant-based solutions.

Learn More and Get Involved

To learn more about SABER's mission, research initiatives, and advocacy efforts, visit www.saberscience.org. SABER invites researchers, educators, and advocates to join the movement and contribute to the future of botanical science.

The Scientific Association for Botanical Education and Research (SABER) is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the scientific understanding and responsible use of botanical products. Through research, education, and advocacy, SABER empowers stakeholders to make informed decisions and promotes public health through evidence-based botanical knowledge.

For more information or media inquiries, please contact [email protected]

Website: www.saberscience.org

