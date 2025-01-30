SABER Encourages Healthcare Providers to Attend Free Online Continuing Medical Education Event on Kratom

Addressing the Critical Gap in Botanical Education for Healthcare Providers

CLEVELAND, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Scientific Association of Botanical Education and Research (SABER) is excited to share information about an upcoming free online and in person Continuing Medical Education (CME) event designed to educate healthcare providers on kratom. This virtual event, hosted by Tulane University, will take place on 1/31/2025 and is accessible through the registration link: Highmark CME Portal.

In recent years, kratom has gained attention as a botanical with potential benefits for managing pain and enhancing energy. However, healthcare providers often lack formal education on kratom and other botanicals, leaving them unprepared to address patient questions or concerns. This knowledge gap can lead to missed opportunities for patient-centered care and the safe use of these supplements.

"At SABER, we recognize the importance of education around botanicals like kratom," said Mary Hardy, MD, chair of the steering committee of SABER. "While we are not hosting this event, we strongly encourage healthcare providers to take advantage of this opportunity to learn more about a topic that directly impacts their patients' health and safety."

The CME event, led by experts in the field, will provide:

Scientific Insights: A comprehensive review of the latest research on kratom's pharmacology and therapeutic applications.

Safety Guidelines: Information on navigating an unregulated market to ensure patient safety.

Practical Applications: Strategies for discussing kratom and other botanicals with patients to support informed decision-making.

Healthcare providers will benefit from this evidence-based program, designed to enhance their ability to provide holistic, informed care for patients using botanicals and supplements.

The event is free of charge and fully online, making it accessible to healthcare professionals worldwide. SABER encourages all interested providers to register and participate by visiting the official event page at Highmark CME Portal.

