New NPG Forum Paper Challenges the Myth of Growth-Driven Prosperity

Why GDP Growth Isn't Making Life Better for Americans

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Negative Population Growth, Inc. (NPG) has released a compelling new Forum paper, The Myth of Growth-Driven Prosperity, authored by Nathanial Gronewold, Ph.D. This paper dismantles the long-held belief that a rising Gross Domestic Product (GDP) always signifies progress and improved well-being for the American people.

Gronewold argues that GDP — created during the Great Depression and now treated as economic gospel — has become a flawed and misleading measure of national success. Today's GDP growth, he notes, is increasingly fueled by population expansion and asset-price inflation, rather than true gains in quality of life. Gronewold warns that Americans have become "poorer, not richer," even as the economy appears to grow on paper.

He points to everyday proof of this disconnect: "Our infrastructure is falling apart, housing is unaffordable for younger generations, and families are trapped in longer and larger debt burdens — all while economists cheer rising GDP."

Gronewold also highlights international comparisons that upend the conventional narrative. Over the past decade, Japan's shrinking population has accompanied a rise in real per-capita wealth — while the United States grew by more than 21 million people and saw a 10% decline in real individual economic security — demonstrating the advantages experienced by nations with stable or declining populations.

"Growth isn't everything," he explains, adding, "and economic expansion driven by population growth alone is even less."

Gronewold concludes that population decline, rather than continual growth, offers the most promising route to a secure, sustainable future — one in which Americans enjoy more affordable housing, reduced congestion, a healthier environment, and relief from the pressures of over-consumption. In his words: "Real prosperity and financial security are driven by improvements in quality, not quantity. An America with a lower population would simply be a better place to live by many measures."

NPG encourages policymakers, environmental leaders, and the media to recognize the harm of relentless growth and embrace a beyond-GDP approach to prosperity.

Since 1972, NPG has worked to educate both the public and policy leaders about the impacts of overpopulation. With a steadfast commitment to reducing population growth to achieve a sustainable balance with our environmental resources, NPG continues to be a leading voice of reason in a world often driven by the pursuit of perpetual growth. NPG advocates for the adoption of its Proposed National Population Policy, with the goal of eventually stabilizing U.S. population at a sustainable level – far lower than today's. We do not simply identify the problems – we propose solutions. For more information, visit our website at NPG.org, follow us on Facebook @NegativePopulationGrowth or follow us on X @npg_org.

SOURCE Negative Population Growth Inc