New NPG Forum Paper Urges Tough Questions A Call to Address the Causes of Ecological Overshoot and Its Impact

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Negative Population Growth, Inc. (NPG) is pleased to announce the publication of a significant new Forum paper by esteemed author and naturalist Dr. Karen I. Shragg. Eco-Decency and the Need to Start Asking the Right Questions urges a transformation in the way society confronts environmental and humanitarian challenges by integrating the principles of ecological sustainability with the ethical imperative of human decency.

In her analysis, Dr. Shragg introduces the concept of "eco-decency," a thoughtful approach that harmonizes compassion and respect for individuals with a comprehensive understanding of the planet's ecological boundaries. The paper asks readers to reflect on the realities and consequences of population growth, especially as it places unprecedented demands on Earth's limited resources. Dr. Shragg details how persistent overconsumption, growing population numbers, and the rapid pace of modern life have all contributed to a host of environmental crises, including but not limited to climate change, loss of biodiversity, soil depletion, and water scarcity.

The paper calls on leaders, policymakers, and the media to engage in more courageous and critical public discussions that place sustainability, population size, and resource management at the forefront. Dr. Shragg insists the conversation must shift "upstream" to address not just the symptoms but the root causes of ecological decline. As an example, she raises the complex questions surrounding immigration, arguing that meaningful policy discussions must consider both the long-term impacts of population growth and the humane treatment of individuals.

Regarding this challenge, Dr. Shragg writes, "Immigration policy and its enforcement is a great example of how difficult it is to move upstream. In order to see the negative impacts of allowing in so many needy strangers to our land at this point in our history, one must have a deep understanding of the inhumanity of overshoot. As a nation built on immigrants, the effort to curb immigration numbers seems unfair at best and hypocritical at worst. But just because there is a conflict between the macro and micro picture doesn't make unsustainability any less impactful."

Eco-Decency and the Need to Start Asking the Right Questions is ultimately a call to action for a wide range of audiences—policy leaders, academics, journalists, and citizens—all urged to engage in a more truthful and forward-looking dialogue about safeguarding humanity's future. Dr. Shragg emphasizes, "We must stop running away from the ecological reality that overpopulation will destroy our planet. We must also commit to rational and humane ways to reduce total population numbers for both the country and the planet." She further stresses the urgent need for society to address difficult questions and to unite the pursuit of humane values with enduring environmental stewardship.

The full text of this important paper is now available for public review on the NPG website.

Since 1972, NPG has worked to educate both the public and policy leaders about the impacts of overpopulation. With a steadfast commitment to reducing population growth to achieve a sustainable balance with our environmental resources, NPG continues to be a leading voice of reason in a world often driven by the pursuit of perpetual growth. NPG advocates for the adoption of its Proposed National Population Policy, with the goal of eventually stabilizing U.S. population at a sustainable level – far lower than today's. We do not simply identify the problems – we propose solutions. For more information, visit our website at NPG.org, follow us on Facebook @NegativePopulationGrowth or follow us on X @npg_org.

