New NPG Publication Examines U.S. Immigration Policy Failures and Proposes a Path Forward

Flawed strategies and the Growing Urgency for a National Conversation on Population Growth

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Negative Population Growth, Inc. (NPG) has released a new publication titled Common Sense Immigration Policy in an Era of Theatrics, authored by Nathanial Gronewold, Ph.D. This timely paper critically assesses the immigration policies of both the Biden and Trump administrations, arguing that both have pursued haphazard and ultimately harmful strategies.

NPG Logo View PDF NPG Forum Paper - Common Sense Immigration Policy in an Era of Theatrics

The publication provides an in-depth analysis of recent immigration trends, including the record influx of migrants under the Biden administration and the subsequent crackdown under the current Trump administration. Dr. Gronewold contends that neither approach serves the long-term interests of the United States. The paper explores the shortcomings of these polarized strategies, from the strain on city resources to the negative impacts of overly aggressive enforcement on tourism and the economy.

Dr. Gronewold's work calls for a more balanced and rational approach to immigration. It advocates for policies that enforce the law intelligently while maintaining sensible legal immigration pathways. The paper connects the issue of immigration directly to the larger, often-overlooked conversation about U.S. population size and its environmental and societal impacts.

"Immigration under Biden was haphazard, expensive, and harmful. Immigration under Trump is similarly haphazard and causing the US unnecessary harm, only in different ways," states Dr. Gronewold. "Where is the happy middle? I don't know, but I do know what the goal should be: Controlled entry to the United States, a continuation of sensible and reasonable legal immigration pathways, and an immigration system that embraces and even facilitates the inevitability of population decline."

Common Sense Immigration Policy in an Era of Theatrics serves as a crucial resource for policymakers, researchers, and the public, urging a shift away from political posturing and toward a sustainable and common-sense immigration framework. "Sustainable immigration policy is essential to securing the future well-being of our nation," said Craig Lewis, Executive Director of Negative Population Growth, Inc. "By prioritizing stability and long-term planning, we can better address the challenges of population growth and create a more secure, prosperous environment for generations to come."

