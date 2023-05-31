New number of shares and votes in Alfa Laval AB (publ)

News provided by

Alfa Laval

31 May, 2023, 01:47 ET

LUND, Sweden, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following implementation of the resolution at the Annual General Meeting to cancel 550,508 own shares that had been repurchased under Alfa Laval AB's share buy-back program, the total number of shares and votes in Alfa Laval AB is 413,326,315.

For more information please contact:
Johan Lundin
Head of Investor Relations
Mail: [email protected]
Tel: +46 46 36 65 10
Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

This is information that Alfa Laval AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 07:30 CEST on May 31, 2023.

SOURCE Alfa Laval

