New number of shares and votes in Sobi

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As per 30 September 2024, the total number of shares in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi®) amounts to 356,000,049 shares. All shares are common shares. The total number of votes is 356,000,049. The increase in the number of shares and votes results from issues of 1,641,103 class C shares. The class C shares have been issued for the purpose of ensuring fulfilment of commitments under the long-term incentive programmes and have by virtue of the conversion clause in the articles of association been converted to common shares. As per 30 September 2024 the company holds 12,564,213 common shares.

Sobi® is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare and debilitating diseases. Providing reliable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care, Sobi has approximately 1,800 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2023, revenue amounted to SEK 22.1 billion. Sobi's share (STO: SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com and LinkedIn.

This information is information that Sobi is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on 30 September 2024 at 08:00 CEST.

