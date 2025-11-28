New number of shares and votes in Systemair Aktiebolag

News provided by

Systemair AB

Nov 28, 2025, 01:55 ET

SKINNSKATTEBERG, Sweden, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Systemair AB (NASDAQ Stockholm: SYSR) has issued 165,448 new shares in November. The share issue is a result of participants subscribing for new shares by exercising warrants issued under the company's incentive programme 2022/2026 (LTIP 2022).

As of 28 November 2025, the last trading day of November, the total number of shares and votes in Systemair amounts to 208,165,448. As a result of the increased number of shares, the company's share capital amounts to SEK 52,041,362.

As of the date of this press release, Systemair holds 640,000 own shares.

For more information, please contact:
Anders Ulff, CFO, +46 70 577 40 09

This information is information that Systemair Aktiebolag is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on 28 November 2025 at 07.00 CET.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/systemair-ab/r/new-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-systemair-aktiebolag,c4273903

The following files are available for download:

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Systemair's interim report for the second quarter published on December 4, 2025

Systemair ABs (NASDAQ Stockholm: SYSR) Interim Report Q2 for the financial year 2025/26 will be published at 07:00 CET on December 4, 2025. Press and ...

Menerga, a Systemair Company, Wins "Heat Pump Innovation of the Year" Award for CO₂mpass Air Handling Unit

The Systemair (NASDAQ Stockholm: SYSR) company Menerga has been honoured with the Heat Pump Innovation of the Year award for its CO₂mpass...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Computer Hardware

Computer Hardware

Computer Hardware

Computer Hardware

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics