New number of shares and votes in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

STOCKHOLM, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The total number of shares in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) as of May 31, 2024, amounts to 3,348,251,735, of which 261,755,983 are A shares and 3,086,495,752 are B shares. The total number of votes is 570,405,558.2 of which the A shares represent 261,755,983 votes and the B shares represent 308,649,575.2 votes.

The increase in the number of shares and votes is a result of the company's issue of 4.1 million C shares completed in May 2024. The C shares have subsequently been repurchased by the company and converted into B shares by virtue of a conversion clause in the articles of association. This is in accordance with the resolution by the AGM 2024 to expand the treasury stock as part of the financing of the Long-Term Variable Compensation Program LTV I 2023 for the company's executive team. The company currently holds 15,579,561 B shares as treasury stock.

This information is information that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08.00 CEST on May 31, 2024.

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans the following business areas: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions and Global Communications Platform. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

