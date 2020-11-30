New number of votes in AB Volvo

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of votes in AB Volvo has changed due to the conversion of a total of 2 539 248 Series A shares to a total of 2 539 248 Series B shares. The conversions were implemented with the support of the opportunity for Series A shareholders to request conversion of Series A shares to Series B shares which was entered in the Articles of Association at the 2011 Annual General Meeting.

Today, November 30, 2020, the last trading day of the month, there are a total of 2,033,452,084 registered shares in AB Volvo. Of these are 448,564,656 Series A shares and 1,584,887,428 Series B shares. The number of votes in the company amounts to 607,053,398.8 based on the number of registered shares.

November 30, 2020

This information is information that AB Volvo (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 1.00 p.m. CET on November 30, 2020.

