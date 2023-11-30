New number of votes in AB Volvo

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of votes in AB Volvo has changed due to the conversion of a total of 550 Series A shares to a total of 550 Series B shares. The conversions were implemented with the support of the opportunity for Series A shareholders to request conversion of Series A shares to Series B shares which was entered in the Articles of Association at the 2011 Annual General Meeting.

Today, 30 November 2023, the last trading day of the month, there are a total of 2,033,452,084 registered shares in AB Volvo. Of these are 444,986,150 Series A shares and 1,588,465,934 Series B shares. The number of votes in the company amounts to 603,832,743.4 based on the number of registered shares.

This information is information that AB Volvo (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 1.00 p.m. CET on 30 November 2023.

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs more than 100,000 people and serves customers in almost 190 markets. In 2022, net sales amounted to SEK 473 billion (EUR 45 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

