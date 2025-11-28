New number of votes in AB Volvo

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of votes in AB Volvo has changed due to the conversion of a total of 209,660 Series A shares to a total of 209,660 Series B shares. The conversions were implemented with the support of the opportunity for Series A shareholders to request conversion of Series A shares to Series B shares which was entered in the Articles of Association at the 2011 Annual General Meeting.

Today, 28 November 2025, the last trading day of the month, there are a total of 2,033,452,084 registered shares in AB Volvo. Of these are 444,289,088 Series A shares and 1,589,162,996 Series B shares. The number of votes in the company amounts to 603,205,387.60 based on the number of registered shares.

November 28, 2025

Journalists wanting further information, please contact:
Claes Eliasson, Head of Media Relations
+46 76 553 7229
[email protected]

This information is information that AB Volvo (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 15.20 CET on 28 November, 2025.

For more information, please visit volvogroup.com 
For frequent updates, follow us on LinkedIn

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs more than 100,000 people and serves customers in almost 190 markets. In 2024, net sales amounted to SEK 527 billion (EUR 46 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

