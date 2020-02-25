New Onboarding Platform for Crypto.com Pay Checkout Merchants

Through Crypto.com Pay Checkout, online merchants can offer their customers the option to pay with cryptocurrencies like BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC and CRO using Crypto.com Pay, an online payment solution powered by the Crypto.com Chain. Merchants now can accept cryptocurrency without worrying about price fluctuation, as payment amount in the fiat currency of their choice is guaranteed. No technical knowledge is required to integrate the Crypto.com Pay Checkout solution, all it takes is a few lines of codes added to the online store, and it is also available in the form of a simple e-commerce platform plug-in.

Merchants can sign up for Crypto.com Pay Checkout through the new onboarding platform at https://merchant.crypto.com/users/sign_up .

