New Online Reality Series with Actor, Comedian Billy Gardell Chronicles Type 2 Diabetes Transformation Journey

My Type 2 Transformation follows Billy and Jane Austin, another person living with type 2 diabetes struggling to meet her blood sugar goal, from the time they started taking Ozempic ® (semaglutide) injection 0.5 mg as prescribed by their doctors through six months of follow up. Their progress is tracked in each episode to demonstrate how a diabetes-friendly diet, proper exercise and a prescribed medication like Ozempic ® may help people meet their blood sugar goals. Ozempic ® is an injectable prescription medicine for adults with type 2 diabetes that along with diet and exercise may improve blood sugar.

As part of the program, Billy and Jane received support from experts in the areas of exercise, food and life coaching. The experts created a collection of resources for all people living with type 2 diabetes that are based on the support they provided to Billy and Jane. The resources are now available at no cost at MyType2Transformation.com.

Best known for his role on the former CBS sitcom Mike & Molly, Billy's "wake-up call" came after being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2018. Billy knew he needed to transform how he managed his diabetes, so he started the My Type 2 Transformation program.

"When the doctor said I had type 2 diabetes, I didn't want to believe it; but I knew I had to do something about it. No more 'someday,' no more excuses," commented Billy. "The changes haven't been easy, but they're worth it. I want others who are struggling or don't know where to start to see my journey and know they can do this, too."

With exercise being a key pillar of type 2 diabetes management, along with diet and taking medication as prescribed by a doctor, one of the program's standout resources is D-Fit – a customized three-part video series designed exclusively for people living with type 2 diabetes that builds in intensity as people get more confident in their ability to exercise. D-Fit was created by former The Biggest Loser trainer and program expert Dolvett Quince. Billy worked with Dolvett to learn how to incorporate exercise into his daily routine, including how to stay active while traveling.

Chef and cookbook author Franklin Becker, who also lives with type 2 diabetes, but is not an Ozempic® patient, contributed recipes and tips for navigating tricky areas like food shopping, meal planning and dining out, while life coach Marlene Boas offered guidance on how to get and stay on track.

"Whether you're newly diagnosed or have had it for years, type 2 diabetes can be difficult to manage. People are told over and over again to diet, exercise, and take their medicine as prescribed by their doctor – but there's no roadmap for how to change," said Jeremy Shepler, Executive Director, Novo Nordisk. "This program was designed to help people break that cycle. By showing the real impact that diet, exercise and a prescribed medication like Ozempic® can have on lowering blood sugar and providing patients with practical resources, we're aiming to transform how people manage the disease."

Billy Gardell, Dolvett Quince, Franklin Becker, Marlene Boas and Jane Austin are paid spokespeople of Novo Nordisk.

About Ozempic®

Ozempic® (semaglutide) injection 0.5 mg or 1 mg is a once-weekly glucagon-like peptide (GLP-1) receptor agonist indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes.2 Ozempic® was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on December 5, 2017, by Health Canada on January 4, 2018, by the European Commission on February 9, 2018, by the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare on March 23, by Swissmedic on July 2, 2018, and by the Brazilian National Health Surveillance Agency on August 6, 2018.3-8

What is Ozempic®?

Ozempic® (semaglutide) injection 0.5 mg or 1 mg is an injectable prescription medicine for adults with type 2 diabetes that along with diet and exercise may improve blood sugar.

Ozempic ® is not recommended as the first choice of medicine for treating diabetes.

is not recommended as the first choice of medicine for treating diabetes. It is not known if Ozempic ® can be used in people who have had pancreatitis.

can be used in people who have had pancreatitis. Ozempic ® is not a substitute for insulin and is not for use in people with type 1 diabetes or people with diabetic ketoacidosis.

is not a substitute for insulin and is not for use in people with type 1 diabetes or people with diabetic ketoacidosis. It is not known if Ozempic® is safe and effective for use in children under 18 years of age.

Important Safety Information

Do not share your Ozempic® pen with other people, even if the needle has been changed. You may give other people a serious infection, or get a serious infection from them.

What is the most important information I should know about Ozempic®?

Ozempic® may cause serious side effects, including:

Possible thyroid tumors , including cancer. Tell your health care provider if you get a lump or swelling in your neck, hoarseness, trouble swallowing, or shortness of breath. These may be symptoms of thyroid cancer. In studies with rodents, Ozempic ® and medicines that work like Ozempic ® caused thyroid tumors, including thyroid cancer. It is not known if Ozempic ® will cause thyroid tumors or a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) in people.

Tell your health care provider if you get a lump or swelling in your neck, hoarseness, trouble swallowing, or shortness of breath. These may be symptoms of thyroid cancer. In studies with rodents, Ozempic and medicines that work like Ozempic caused thyroid tumors, including thyroid cancer. It is not known if Ozempic will cause thyroid tumors or a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) in people. Do not use Ozempic® if you or any of your family have ever had MTC, or if you have an endocrine system condition called Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2).

Do not use Ozempic® if:

you or any of your family have ever had MTC or if you have MEN 2.

you are allergic to semaglutide or any of the ingredients in Ozempic®.

Before using Ozempic®, tell your health care provider if you have any other medical conditions, including if you:

have or have had problems with your pancreas or kidneys.

have a history of diabetic retinopathy.

are pregnant or breastfeeding or plan to become pregnant or breastfeed. It is not known if Ozempic® will harm your unborn baby or passes into your breast milk. You should stop using Ozempic® 2 months before you plan to become pregnant.

Tell your health care provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, herbal supplements, and other medicines to treat diabetes, including insulin or sulfonylureas.

What are the possible side effects of Ozempic®?

Ozempic® may cause serious side effects, including:

inflammation of your pancreas (pancreatitis). Stop using Ozempic ® and call your health care provider right away if you have severe pain in your stomach area (abdomen) that will not go away, with or without vomiting. You may feel the pain from your abdomen to your back.

Stop using Ozempic and call your health care provider right away if you have severe pain in your stomach area (abdomen) that will not go away, with or without vomiting. You may feel the pain from your abdomen to your back. changes in vision. Tell your health care provider if you have changes in vision during treatment with Ozempic ® .

Tell your health care provider if you have changes in vision during treatment with Ozempic . low blood sugar (hypoglycemia ). Your risk for getting low blood sugar may be higher if you use Ozempic ® with another medicine that can cause low blood sugar, such as a sulfonylurea or insulin. Signs and symptoms of low blood sugar may include: dizziness or lightheadedness, blurred vision, anxiety, irritability or mood changes, sweating, slurred speech, hunger, confusion or drowsiness, shakiness, weakness, headache, fast heartbeat, and feeling jittery.

Your risk for getting low blood sugar may be higher if you use Ozempic with another medicine that can cause low blood sugar, such as a sulfonylurea or insulin. dizziness or lightheadedness, blurred vision, anxiety, irritability or mood changes, sweating, slurred speech, hunger, confusion or drowsiness, shakiness, weakness, headache, fast heartbeat, and feeling jittery. kidney problems (kidney failure). In people who have kidney problems, diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting may cause a loss of fluids (dehydration), which may cause kidney problems to get worse. It is important for you to drink fluids to help reduce your chance of dehydration.

In people who have kidney problems, diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting may cause a loss of fluids (dehydration), which may cause kidney problems to get worse. It is important for you to drink fluids to help reduce your chance of dehydration. serious allergic reactions. Stop using Ozempic® and get medical help right away if you have any symptoms of a serious allergic reaction, including itching, rash, or difficulty breathing.

The most common side effects of Ozempic® may include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach (abdominal) pain, and constipation.

Please see Medication Guide and Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning for Ozempic®, at http://www.novo-pi.com/ozempic.pdf.

About Type 2 Diabetes

Type 2 diabetes is a serious condition that affects more than 28 million people in the United States.1 The diagnosis is most common in adults and occurs when the body no longer produces enough of the blood sugar-regulating hormone, insulin, or is no longer able to use the insulin the body produces properly. Type 2 diabetes is a life-long condition once diagnosed but can be managed through a combination of lifestyle modifications like eating healthy, physical activity and oral and/or injectable medications as prescribed by a physician.9

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a global healthcare company that's been making innovative medicines to help people with diabetes lead longer, healthier lives for 95 years. This heritage has given us experience and capabilities that also enable us to help people defeat other serious diseases including obesity, hemophilia and growth disorders. We remain steadfast in our conviction that the formula for lasting success is to stay focused, think long-term and do business in a financially, socially and environmentally responsible way. With U.S. headquarters in New Jersey and production and research facilities in six states, Novo Nordisk employs nearly 6,000 people throughout the country. For more information, visit novonordisk.us, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

References

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. National Diabetes Statistics Report, 2017. https://www.cdc.gov/diabetes/pdfs/data/statistics/national-diabetes-statistics-report.pdf. Updated 2017. Last accessed: May 2019 Novo Nordisk. Ozempic® US Prescribing Information. Available at: http://www.novo-pi.com/ozempic.pdf. Last accessed: May 2019 . Novo Nordisk. Ozempic® approved in Japan for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. Available at: https://www.novonordisk.com/content/Denmark/HQ/www-novonordisk-com/en_gb/home/media/news-details.2178681.html . Last accessed: May 2019 . Novo Nordisk. Ozempic® approved in Canada for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes. Available at: http://www.novonordisk.ca/content/dam/Canada/AFFILIATE/www-novonordisk-ca/News/Ozempic%20press%20release_Eng_01.08.2018_FINAL.pdf Last accessed: July 2019 . Novo Nordisk. Company Announcement. Ozempic® (semaglutide) approved in the US. Available from: https://www.novonordisk.com/content/Denmark/HQ/www-novonordisk-com/en_gb/home/media/news-details.2154210.html . Last accessed: July 2019 . Novo Nordisk. Ozempic® (semaglutide) recommended for approval by the European regulatory authorities. Available at: https://www.novonordisk.com/content/Denmark/HQ/www-novonordisk-com/en_gb/home/media/news-details.2156392.html. Last accessed: May 2019 . Ozempic® (semaglutide) Brazil letter of marketing authorisation. August 2018 . Swissmedic. Ozempic® (semaglutide) approval. July 2018 . Available at: https://www.swissmedic.ch/swissmedic/en/home/humanarzneimittel/authorisations/authorised-medicinal-products-with-new-active-substances/semaglutidum.html. Last accessed: July 2019 . American Diabetes Association. Type 2 Diabetes Medication. http://www.diabetes.org/living-with-diabetes/treatment-and-care/medication/. Accessed August 2019 .

Ozempic® is a registered trademark of Novo Nordisk A/S.

Novo Nordisk is a registered trademark of Novo Nordisk A/S.

All other trademarks, registered or unregistered, are the property of their respective owners

© 2019 Novo Nordisk All rights reserved. US19OZM00487 October 2019

SOURCE Novo Nordisk

Related Links

https://www.novonordisk-us.com

