New Online Screener Offers Path to Autism Diagnosis and Care

Nonprofit's ChooseYourPath.org Expands Access, Shortens Wait Times and Offers Choices for Care

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalight's newest platform, ChooseYourPath.org, is set to empower individuals and families with easy access to autism diagnoses, treatment, resources and support. The website addresses the crucial need for expedited, consultations and early interventions for those in need as well as services for individuals within the intellectual and developmentally disabled (I/DD) community.

Central to the site is a free autism screener – a 10-minute questionnaire for people who believe they, or someone they love, may be on the autism spectrum. Following completion, the screener offers immediate feedback and the ability to schedule an appointment with a Catalight clinician, if needed. That introductory session, typically available within a week or less, is offered for the person to discuss concerns and explore further steps.

With the fast and easy process, individuals and families can sidestep the long waits and common barriers to an autism diagnosis.

"We wanted to make this as simple as we could so people can get the services they need as quickly as possible," said Chief Health Officer Tracy Gayeski, Psy.D.

Launched last month, the site comes amid a national shortage of autism diagnostic professionals, exacerbating wait times and delaying critical interventions. Catalight, a nonprofit that's become one of the largest behavioral health networks in the United States by serving 24,000 families per year, is committed to expanding access to treatment through innovative services that give individuals with autism and other I/DDs and their families the ability to choose their care path.

"The inspiration behind ChooseYourPath.org stemmed from recognizing the challenges families face when seeking care and support for their children who may be exhibiting signs of autism during their critical developmental years," said Executive Vice President of Operations Trent Iden. "By going direct to families and leveraging technology, we're hoping to meet people where they are on their care journey."

With a user-friendly interface, ChooseYourPath.org also features a comprehensive suite of resources including a robust, ever-expanding library of informational articles and videos.

"The platform is a holistic experience for people to better understand autism and other I/DDs. Our team goes beyond the typical diagnostic and care process by deploying a multi-disciplinary approach," said Dr. Gayeski. "This is a path to the correct diagnosis but, more importantly, a navigable path to the right care."

The launch reflects Catalight's broader "eliminate the wait" promise to offer diagnostic assessment within 10 days of referral and efforts to modernize autism and I/DD care. By combining digital tools with human support, the organization aims to simultaneously ensure greater access and compassionate, individualized guidance.

"ChooseYourPath.org is a comprehensive resource hub that equips users with knowledge and guidance every step of the way," Iden said.

Catalight's goal is to expand access by making support more accessible with flexible, individualized treatment options for families regardless of where they are in the care process. The screener is initially piloting in Catalight's current markets of California and Hawaii.

About Catalight

Catalight breaks down barriers and biases to create a more equitable world so people with developmental disabilities can choose their path to care. Catalight provides access to innovative, individualized care services, clinical research and advocacy — all powered by intelligent technology. Through the work of affiliate partners, Easterseals Hawaii and Easterseals Northern California, Catalight and its family of companies support people with developmental disabilities and their families across their care journey.

The Catalight family of companies is one of the largest behavioral health networks in the nation, with more than 12,000 practitioners serving 24,000 clients and families annually. Backed by more than a decade of experience and a multidisciplinary team of clinicians, we are reimagining the way people with developmental disabilities and their families experience healthcare. Catalight's goal is to ensure that individuals and families receive timely access to evidence-based treatment, including naturalistic developmental and language-based services, applied behavior analysis and speech therapy.

SOURCE Catalight Foundation, a California non-profit corporation