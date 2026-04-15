New OnSkin Launch Helps Consumers Identify Safer Household Chemicals

MIAMI, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OnSkin, an award-winning global cosmetic scanner, has released an innovative capability for assessing household chemical safety. Previously focused on ingredient-level health risk analysis across beauty and personal care categories, the app now enables consumers to make more informed decisions about the household cleaning products they use every day.

The new functionality applies a unique, comprehensive safety scoring methodology developed by OnSkin's team of medical and scientific experts based on verified data from authoritative industrial, toxicological, and medical sources.

Each component included in a product's composition for performance or supporting purposes is thoroughly evaluated against five health risk factors: respiratory irritation, allergic reactions and skin or eye irritation, endocrine disruption and reproductive toxicity, carcinogenicity, and usage restrictions. These assessments produce an overall safety score on a 100-point scale, ranging from excellent to bad, indicating the potential adverse effects a given product may have on human health.

Household chemicals such as laundry detergents, dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners, and more are used routinely, creating continuous exposure across entire households.

"Compared to cosmetics, household cleaning products are subject to less consistent regulatory disclosure requirements, making them more difficult to interpret. Ingredients on labels may appear under generic group or even functional names, while individual chemical names may be listed irregularly and lack reliable scientific data. It significantly limits transparency regarding substances that factually come into contact with skin or may be inhaled during use. Since our goal is to reduce uncertainty for consumers and support healthier choices for themselves, their families, and their home environments, we treat lack of transparency as a risk signal in itself. When composition cannot be verified, safety cannot be confidently established," said Julia Kuprina, OnSkin's Product Director.

Within household chemical evaluation, OnSkin introduces an ingredient transparency indicator. A "good" rating means that all ingredients can be evaluated; "partial" reflects cases where more than 30% of ingredients may have an unknown impact; and "poor" indicates that over 70% of the formulation can't be fully assessed.

Household chemical safety analysis by OnSkin is available globally on the App Store, covering all-purpose, kitchen, bathroom, floor, furniture, vehicle cleaner, laundry, and dishwashing categories. Ingredient insights can be accessed via barcode scan, product photo, or name search, with the product database continuously expanding based on user requests.

OnSkin is fully independent, with no brand partnerships influencing safety scores.

SOURCE OnSkin