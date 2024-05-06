New Opportunities for International Businesses: TerraPay Partners with Multipass

DUBAI, UAE, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraPay, a leading global money movement company, has joined forces with Multipass, a bank challenger in the financial technology sector, to redefine cross-border payment solutions for corporate customers. This strategic collaboration aims to offer unparalleled reliability, efficiency, and cost optimisation to businesses operating in the UK, Europe, and beyond.

Through this partnership, Multipass gains access to TerraPay's extensive global payments network, expanding its reach to new jurisdictions and local payouts in multiple currencies, ensuring efficient cross-border payment solutions to its clients. Both organizations offer 24/7 customer support and dedicated personal account managers, emphasising the importance of human interaction alongside technological advancement.

Sudhesh Giriyan, President – Cross-Border Payments at TerraPay, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "TerraPay is thrilled to collaborate with Multipass to revolutionize cross-border payments for their corporate customers. This partnership underscores our dedication to providing innovative solutions that drive efficiency, reliability, and cost optimisation."

Rami Chedid, CEO of Multipass for the UAE and the Middle East, commented, "Our partnership with TerraPay represents a significant step forward in our commitment to deliver secure and fast payment solutions to medium-sized entrepreneurs trading internationally. All while prioritizing security and efficiency in speed and costs. As we continue to work on our expansion plans in the UAE, this trusted partnership gives a new level of importance, offering our clients practically a global payment reach."

He continued to state that Multipass has initiated the application process for a financial services license in UAE to be regulated by The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), and having received the in-principal approval, the company will launch operations very soon. "This operational expansion will broaden the global payment reach for UAE-based businesses from the very first day, providing them with a competitive edge and opportunities for business growth", he explains.

About TerraPay:

TerraPay simplifies global money movement - by providing a single connection to the most expansive cross-border payments network regulated in 31 global markets and enabling payments to 144 receive countries, 210+ send countries, 7.5Bn+ bank accounts and 2.1Bn+ mobile wallets. TerraPay is on a mission to connect a borderless financial world, making moving money everywhere instant, reliable, transparent, and fully compliant. TerraPay pushes the boundaries for global businesses – ranging from banks, fintechs and money-transfer operators to travel businesses, creator economy platforms and e-commerce marketplaces – while driving financial inclusion in even the most inaccessible markets. Founded in 2014, TerraPay is headquartered in London, with global offices in Bangalore, Dubai, Miami, Bogota, Dar es Salaam, Kampala, Hague, Dakar, Joburg, Nairobi, Milan, Singapore and is expanding rapidly, having received funding from leading investors, including the IFC (the World Bank), Prime Ventures, Partech Africa, and Visa.

About Multipass:

Multipass a part of Dyninno Group of Companies, is a bank challenger that provides modern financial solutions for businesses with cross-border activity. It offers a multi-currency business account with an instant FX desk and a corporate card that allows international companies to manage their bank transfers in foreign markets in a simple way. Multipass's customer offering includes local UK, US, and EU (European Union) accounts, as well as a single multi-currency IBAN supporting over 70 currencies and 200 global payment destinations. The company was founded in 2017 and is led by Dmitry Tsymber.

