New Opsera Report Reveals How AI is Transforming Software Delivery and Driving Business Outcomes

New research analyzes data from 250,000+ developers to highlight AI's impact on the entire software lifecycle

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Opsera , the AI-powered DevOps platform, today announced its new report, "2026 AI Coding Impact Benchmark Report," focused on AI-assisted development. Available for download here , the report provides new insights into adoption trends, productivity gains and the governance gaps enterprises must address to achieve meaningful business value.

AI-assisted development is rapidly becoming the norm across industries, but its impact varies widely. While AI tools can accelerate code development, with increased speed comes new challenges. The report exposes AI's impact on code quality, security risks and disconnected workflows. It also sheds light on how enterprises must balance the pace of innovation with the realities of enterprise software organizations and sustainability.

Key findings from the Opsera report include:

By end of 2025, AI coding assistants reached a 90% adoption rate across enterprises. Technology and startup sectors are leading, while healthcare and insurance lag by 9–12 percentage points due to regulatory requirements. Productivity Boosts: AI-assisted workflows achieve a 48–58% faster Time-to-Pull Request (PR) on average underscoring the importance of addressing talent and governance gaps in organizations that leverage AI coding assistants.

While AI improves test pass rates and reduces bug escapes, it increases code duplication (from 10.5% to 13.5%) and results in 15–18% more security vulnerabilities per line of code compared to human-written code. Governance Gaps: High adoption does not always lead to success. Lack of governance and measurement increases delivery risks and technical debt.

AI-generated pull requests wait 4.6x longer for review than human-written ones, revealing a need for stronger trust and validation processes. Hidden Costs: Approximately 21% of AI tool licenses are underutilized, resulting in wasted spend and unmeasured code contributions.

GitHub Copilot dominates with a 60–65% market share, but emerging agentic tools and IDE-centric assistants are shaping how teams work. Industry Context Matters: Organizations with automated CI/CD pipelines realize greater value from their AI investments, while those with manual workflows face more bottlenecks and rework.

"AI-assisted development is not just about accelerating code creation; it's about how it delivers tangible business value without introducing unmanaged risk," said Kumar Chivukula, CEO and Co-Founder of Opsera. "At Opsera, we believe the future belongs to organizations that blend speed with governance to ensure innovation is sustainable, secure and impactful."

As AI continues to reshape software development, the report emphasizes that disciplined governance and continuous measurement are crucial. Without them, organizations risk sacrificing quality and security for speed. Sustainable success in AI-assisted development requires industry-specific benchmarks and a balanced approach to velocity, quality, and risk.

