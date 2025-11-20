Opsera Announces Strategic Partnership with Koantek to Accelerate Databricks Adoption with Automated, Scalable DevOps for Data & AI Workloads

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Opsera (opsera.io), the AI-powered DevOps platform and Databricks Startup Award winner, today announced a strategic partnership with Koantek (www.koantek.com), an Elite Databricks Partner and Databricks Ventures–backed SI. Together, the companies will help enterprises deploy, scale and operate Databricks faster, more securely and with enterprise-grade governance.

Both companies are leaders in the Databricks ecosystem: Koantek for award–winning migrations, implementations, and engineering, and Opsera for its Built on Databricks–certified platform that brings CI/CD, governance, observability, and automated release workflows to data and AI teams. Together, they offer a joint delivery model that pairs expert engineering with repeatable automation—helping customers move from manual, script–heavy deployments to fully governed, enterprise–scale DataOps in weeks, not months.

Accelerating Enterprise AI With Automation + Engineering Excellence

"Koantek has some of the deepest Databricks engineering expertise in the ecosystem, and Opsera brings the automation foundation enterprises need to scale with confidence," said Kumar Chivukula, CEO and Co-Founder, Opsera. "Together, we are giving customers the ability to standardize releases, govern deployments, and unlock the full value of their Databricks investment."

Opsera's platform provides end-to-end CI/CD, policy enforcement, security and quality checks, lineage-aware promotion, and environment-aware deployments for notebooks, workflows, Delta Live Tables, DABs, and ML artifacts, without forcing teams to manage complex scripts or maintain Terraform modules.

"Our customers are moving from Databricks adoption to Databricks transformation, and they need a faster, safer, and more scalable way to operationalize data and AI," said Ghassan Lababidi, SVP Alliances, Marketing & Enablement, Koantek. "Partnering with Opsera adds a proven automation layer that eliminates deployment friction, reduces human error, strengthens governance, and accelerates ROI across the entire AI lifecycle."

Joint Offering Overview

The combined Koantek + Opsera solution delivers:

Faster Databricks onboarding and migration





Automated CI/CD pipelines for notebooks, workflows, DABs, and ML assets





Built-in quality checks, security gates, audit trails, and approvals





A repeatable delivery model that reduces engineering load and operational risk





The ability to scale Databricks without scaling headcount

The partnership supports net-new implementations, modernization initiatives, and platform expansion across financial services, healthcare, retail, energy, and technology enterprises that are scaling Lakehouse, Delta Live Tables, DBSQL, and GenAI workloads.

"Koantek and Opsera represent the strength of the Databricks partner ecosystem — deep engineering expertise paired with powerful automation," said Heather Akuiyibo, VP of GTM Integration at Databricks. "Together, they're helping customers accelerate AI adoption, scale governance, and realize faster time to value on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform."

About Koantek

Koantek is a global data and AI engineering firm and an Elite Databricks Partner, a six-time Databricks Partner Award winner, and a Databricks Ventures–backed SI. With deep expertise across data engineering, MLOps, GenAI, and cloud modernization, Koantek helps enterprises accelerate innovation on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. Koantek delivers modern architectures, governed AI frameworks, and purpose-built accelerators that drive faster outcomes with quality, reliability, and scale.

Learn more at www.koantek.com.

About Opsera

Opsera is the AI-powered DevOps platform for every team, enabling secure, automated, and scalable delivery of software, data, and AI across cloud ecosystems. As a Built on Databricks ISV partner, Opsera provides CI/CD, governance, observability, and quality automation for data engineering and MLOps teams—helping enterprises accelerate release velocity while improving security and compliance.

Learn more at www.opsera.io.

