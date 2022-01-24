New Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Services Authorized for the US Government

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle achieved FedRAMP High Provisional Authority to Operate (P-ATO) from the Joint Authorization Board (JAB) for an expanded set of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services. With authorizations for Oracle Autonomous Database, Oracle Integration Cloud, and others, government customers can improve their operations with a growing array of cost-effective, highly secure services available in Oracle's US government regions.

"These newly authorized cloud services expand Oracle's suite of differentiated, highly secure, high-performing technology for government customers," said Rand Waldron, vice president, Global Government Sector, Oracle. "With these new tools, it will be even easier for government organizations to bring their most important systems to the cloud and take advantage of the unique efficiency, support and capability of Oracle to drive the success of their missions."

The following OCI services are now covered by the FedRAMP High JAB P-ATO:

This follows the authorization of more than three dozen OCI services in the past year, including OCI Compute Service, Oracle Digital Assistant, and Oracle Cloud VMWare Solution, as well as Oracle Cloud Marketplace. OCI delivers high-performance computing power that meets the needs of every type of enterprise application with scale-up architectures for agencies that want to adopt cloud technologies and easily migrate critical applications at their own pace. By simplifying management, scaling, and security with autonomous services such as Oracle Autonomous Database, OCI can reduce administrative costs by as much as 90 percent.

FedRAMP is the federal government program that sets the standard for assessing, authorizing, and monitoring cloud systems' security. By attaining authorization from FedRAMP, Oracle's government customers can be assured that Oracle's cloud offerings have been thoroughly reviewed and approved by leading technology officials.

To attain these authorizations, Oracle utilized an accredited Third-Party Assessment Organization to complete a readiness assessment of the cloud service offerings for the authorization process. The service offerings were then reviewed by representatives from the FedRAMP's Joint Advisory Board – comprised of technical reviewers from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Department of Defense (DoD), and General Services Administration (GSA) – for FedRAMP High authorization.

