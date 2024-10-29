New Oracle Cloud Services Help Pharmas Accelerate Clinical Trial Site Feasibility Assessment and Patient Recruitment

Developments are the latest in Oracle's commitment to bridge the gap between clinical research and patient care to help speed the development of and access to breakthrough treatments

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Health Summit -- To help life sciences organizations accelerate and reduce the cost and complexity of clinical trials so they can get lifesaving treatments to market faster, Oracle Life Sciences today announced Oracle Site Feasibility and Oracle Patient Recruitment Cloud Services. Running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), the new Oracle Life Sciences services benefit from best-in-class security and trust in handling and storing Protected Health Information in compliance with HIPAA regulations. In addition, OCI's high performance and availability mean these new solutions, coupled with Oracle's Real World Data assets and life science and clinical applications, help pharmaceutical companies, CROs and researchers to select clinical trial sites and recruit patients more quickly.

"Patient recruitment is the cornerstone of any clinical trial, but identifying the right sites and recruiting the right patients at scale is difficult, time-consuming, and costly," said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences. "Our new site feasibility and patient recruitment cloud services are an example of how Oracle's extensive expertise in life sciences and healthcare are bridging the gap between clinical research and patient care. We can provide insights based on our secure, authorized, and vast Electronic Health Record data that helps sponsors and CROs to intelligently select clinical trial sites and enable site study teams to identify and enroll qualified patients more efficiently and effectively."

According to Deloitte research1, patient recruitment accounts for 32% of clinical trial costs, making it the largest expense in the process. Additionally, $1.9 billion is spent on recruitment annually,2 even though 72% of trial participants are already patients at a site. Oracle Site Feasibility and Oracle Patient Recruitment can help life sciences organizations overcome these challenges and dramatically reduce the cost of running clinical trials.

Through the existing Study Startup solution and Oracle's extensive deidentified Electronic Health Record (EHR) data from participating healthcare systems, Oracle Site Feasibility Cloud Service enables life sciences organizations to quickly and easily identify the most advantageous sites for their clinical trials. Within activated clinical trial sites, Oracle Patient Recruitment Cloud Service can increase enrollment efficiency by informing authorized study teams of identified patients within their health system who could potentially meet trial criteria based on their clinical profile.

Activate sites faster and accelerate study timelines

With Oracle Site Feasibility, life science organizations can accelerate the site-selection process and have more visibility into untapped sites. The new service enables life science organizations to more quickly find viable clinical trial site locations by surfacing trial-specific eligible and partially eligible patients from participating healthcare facilities. This solution uses Oracle's deidentified EHR clinical data to run feasibility queries across patient records, analyzing key data points, such as past site performance and qualified patients per site. This data granularity helps life science organizations to intelligently select sites with the highest volume of potential eligible patients.

Recruit the right patients more quickly

Oracle Patient Recruitment is available globally for life sciences customers to help activate sites faster and provide deeper patient insights to help study teams be more aware of any retention or dropout risks and recruit the right patients for the trial. It uses Health Data Intelligence (HDI) as its underlying technology infrastructure to surface data directly from the EHR and identify eligible and partially eligible patients for potential trial participation.

Oracle Patient Recruitment calculates an eligibility score for qualified patients and provides important insights to the study team about why a patient qualifies for a trial or where they may fall short. This level of detail lets study teams quickly identify what next steps should be taken with the trial candidate and eliminates time wasted searching for additional context in the medical record. Oracle Patient Recruitment also incorporates health system registration and scheduling data, giving study teams visibility to upcoming and past appointment details. Using these additional insights, the study team can customize a visit schedule based on the patient's unique situation to help ensure the patient does not drop out – another step in putting the patient's care first.

1 Taylor K, Properzo, F, et al. Intelligent clinical trials. Deloitte Centre for Health Insights. 2020. https://www2.deloitte.com/content/dam/insights/us/articles/22934_intelligent-clinical-trials/DI_Intelligent-clinical-trials.pdf

2 Idnay B, Fang Y, Butler A, et al. Uncovering key clinical trial features influencing recruitment. J Clin Transl Sci. 2023 Sep 4;7(1):e199. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10565197/

