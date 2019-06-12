New Oracle Exadata Builds in Machine Learning Advances, Supercharges Performance, Improves Cost Effectiveness

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Oracle Exadata Database Machine X8, available today, features breakthrough hardware and software enhancements, as well as unique machine learning capabilities. Delivering extreme performance and availability, Oracle Exadata is the foundation for Oracle Autonomous Database, the world's first self-driving database, and Oracle Cloud Applications. In fiscal year 2018, Exadata set all-time product sales records with continued adoption across multiple workloads such as OLTP, Analytics, and IoT, and multiple verticals, including finance, retail, electronics, and telecommunications.

"For the past 10 years, Exadata has been running the most critical workloads for thousands of customers around the world. Exadata now powers Oracle Autonomous Database and Oracle Cloud Applications," said Juan Loaiza, executive vice president, Mission-Critical Database Technologies, Oracle. "Today, we are improving the performance and capacity of the platform, and adding a broad range of capabilities based on artificial intelligence and machine learning to further increase Exadata's advantages."

With Exadata X8, Oracle introduces unique machine-learning capabilities, including Automatic Indexing, which continuously learns and tunes the database as usage patterns change. Based on technology from Oracle Autonomous Database, the entire process is automatic and improves database performance while eliminating manual tuning. Exadata X8 also includes new automated performance monitoring, which combines artificial intelligence, years of real-world performance triaging experience, and best practices to automatically detect performance issues and determine the root cause without human intervention.

"Across the entire IT infrastructure landscape, when you look at the last 10 years, Oracle Exadata stands out as a key means for Oracle Database users to make the leap from on-premises data centers to the public cloud," said Carl Olofson, Research Vice President, Data Management Software, IDC. "As the foundation for Oracle Autonomous Database, the new Exadata X8 brings a high degree of machine learning to both cloud and on-premises Oracle Database deployments while requiring minimal user effort to set up. Oracle Exadata and Oracle Recovery Appliance are helping enterprises lower costs, simplify operations, increase security and boost performance for their Oracle Database environments."

Exadata X8 Platform Innovations and Improved Cost Effectiveness

Exadata X8 state-of-the-art hardware enhancements include the latest Intel Xeon processors and PCIe NVME flash technology to drive performance improvements -- a 60 percent increase in I/O throughput for all-Flash storage and a 25 percent increase in IOPS per storage server compared to Exadata X7. Each Exadata X8 storage server now features 60 percent more cores to offload Oracle Database processing and 40 percent higher capacity disk drives to support massive data growth and database consolidation strategies. These improvements come with no price increase, further improving the cost effectiveness of the Exadata platform.

Additionally, a new, much lower cost extended storage server is available for storing infrequently accessed, older, or regulatory data. At Hadoop/object storage prices, all customer data now receives the benefits of the Exadata scale-out architecture and Oracle Database storage, including application transparency, consistency of operational models, hybrid columnar compression (HCC) and the same security model with encryption across all tiers.

Exadata: 10th Anniversary

Exadata X8 represents more than 10 years of continuous innovations and deep engineering, and today runs many of the world's mission-critical applications, including four out of five of the biggest banks, telecoms, and retailers. Seventy seven percent of the Fortune Global 100 run Exadata. Exadata is the foundation for Oracle Autonomous Database, which uses machine learning to provide a self-driving, self-securing, and self-repairing database service that delivers a much more reliable and secure system that makes organizations and developers more productive.

Oracle provides choice and deployment flexibility, enabling customers to use Exadata anywhere—in Oracle Cloud, as the core of Oracle's unique Exadata Cloud at Customer service, and on-premises.

Oracle Zero Data Loss Recovery Appliance X8

Oracle today also announced the availability of the Oracle Zero Data Loss Recovery Appliance X8, which provides up to 10X faster data recovery of Oracle Database than conventional data deduplication appliances while uniquely providing sub-second recoverability of all transactions. The Oracle Recovery Appliance X8 now features 30 percent larger capacity—nearly a petabyte in a single rack—for the same price.

Additional Resources

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Oracle

Related Links

http://www.oracle.com

