New Oriental to Report Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results on July 26, 2023

BEIJING, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc. (the "Company" or "New Oriental") (NYSE: EDU/ 9901.SEHK), a provider of private educational services in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter ended May 31, 2023, before the U.S. market opens on July 26, 2023. New Oriental's management will host an earnings conference call at 8 AM on July 26, 2023, U.S. Eastern Time (8 PM on July 26, 2023, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Participants can join the conference using the below options:

Dialling-in to the conference call:

Please register in advance of the conference, using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, and unique personal PIN.

Conference call registration link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI16c238a4400247fdbab6e4ed386859ae. It will automatically direct you to the registration page of "New Oriental FY2023 Q4 Earnings Conference Call" where you may fill in your details for RSVP.

In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (including dial in number(s) and personal PIN) provided in the confirmation email received at the point of registering.

Joining the conference call via a live webcast:

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://investor.neworiental.org.

Listening to the conference call replay:

A replay of the conference call may be accessed via the webcast on-demand by registering at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/w73sywkc first. The replay will be available until July 26, 2024.

About New Oriental

New Oriental is a provider of private educational services in China offering a wide range of educational programs, services and products to a varied student population throughout China. New Oriental's program, service and product offerings mainly consist of educational services and test preparation courses, online education and other services, overseas study consulting services, and educational materials and distribution. New Oriental is listed on NYSE (NYSE: EDU) and SEHK (9901.SEHK), respectively. New Oriental's ADSs, each of which represents ten common shares. The Hong Kong-listed shares are fully fungible with the ADSs listed on NYSE.

For more information about New Oriental, please visit http://www.neworiental.org/english/.

Contacts

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Ms. Sisi Zhao                                                                    Ms. Rita Fong
New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.        FTI Consulting                          
Tel:  +86-10-6260-5568                                                    Tel:   +852 3768 4548                       
Email:  [email protected]                                                   Email:   [email protected]

SOURCE New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.

