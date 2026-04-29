New Orleans Charter Science & Mathematics High School to Unveil Electric School Bus Fleet

Deployment marks a major step in the school's transition to electric transportation, supported by A&S Transportation, Durham School Services, and Highland Electric Fleets

NEW ORLEANS, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Orleans Charter Science & Mathematics High School (Sci High) will unveil its new electric school bus fleet during a ribbon cutting event in New Orleans. The fleet includes 9 IC Bus Type C electric school buses with their own dedicated charging ports. The project represents a significant step in modernizing student transportation while maintaining reliable daily service for students.

New Electric School Bus at New Orleans Charter Science & Mathematics High School (Sci High) A&S Transportation

The electric buses will be operated by A&S Transportation and supported by Highland Electric Fleets through its Electrification-as-a-Service (EaaS) model. Charging infrastructure is designed to support efficient overnight charging, helping ensure the fleet is ready for daily routes while providing operational flexibility as service ramps up.

Sci High collaborated with a coalition of school districts to secure funding through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Program. Through this competitive award, the school is advancing its transition to electric transportation while maintaining a focus on consistent, day-to-day operations.

"We are excited to be among the first in our community to transition to an electrified fleet of buses. As a STEM school, we at Sci High believe it is our responsibility to lead the effort in bringing a cleaner, greener option to our community," said Monique G Cola, Ph.D. Head Of School, New Orleans Charter Science & Math High School. "We recognize the impact that the toxic fumes of diesel fuel have on the health of our students and the greater community. We see this move to EV-buses as one positive step in improving the environment in which we live. At Sci High, we want to be the catalyst for positive change in our community."

As an open-enrollment school serving students from across New Orleans, the project reflects Sci High's focus on creating a strong, consistent foundation for students both in and out of the classroom. Reliable transportation plays a vital role in supporting that experience each day.

Electric school buses have significantly fewer moving parts than diesel vehicles, reducing maintenance needs over time while helping avoid the volatility of diesel fuel prices and supporting more predictable operating costs. That kind of cost stability gives schools a clearer picture of what it takes to run their transportation programs year to year.

"What a proud moment for Sci High to now have a 100% electric fleet of school buses. As their transportation partner, we are happy to have been able to help bring this milestone initiative to fruition for the sake of the safety and wellbeing of our students and the New Orleans community," said Wayne Skinner, Senior Vice President of Fleet, Maintenance, and Procurement, A&S Transportation/Durham School Services. "These EV buses will benefit Sci High students for years to come, creating a healthier, green environment for them to learn and flourish in, and we are honored to have had a helping hand in making that happen. Thank you to all our partners and team members for their shared commitment to safeguarding students and our communities and helping drive this project to success."

"Diesel exhaust is a known asthma trigger, and pollution levels inside diesel buses can be up to four times higher than outside air," said Brian Buccella, Chief Commercial Officer, Highland Electric Fleets. "Electric school buses eliminate those emissions, giving students a cleaner, quieter ride that can support better health and a more comfortable start to the school day."

The ribbon cutting event will take place on April 29 at 10:30 a.m., at 2011 Bienville St, New Orleans, LA 70112. School leaders, project partners, and community stakeholders will gather to mark the milestone, and attendees will have the opportunity to ride one of the new electric school buses and tour the facility.

About New Orleans Charter Science & Mathematics High School (Sci High)

The New Orleans Charter Science and Mathematics High School is an open-admission public charter school that prepares all students for college admissions and successful careers. Sci High provides a rigorous high school curriculum with an emphasis in science and mathematics in a supportive environment of learning and respect that prepares students to make informed choices about post-secondary pursuits.

About A&S Transportation

As a premier transportation provider, A&S Transportation, along with its sister brand, Durham School Services, provides safe, reliable student transportation that communities trust and families depend on, backed by our operational discipline, local commitment, proven safety standards, and clear accountability. Our teams bring deep expertise and shared accountability to every route we operate. Driven by our five values: Safety, Care, Transparency, Communities, and Culture, we deliver transportation that works quietly, consistently, and without disruption.

About Highland Electric Fleets

Highland Electric Fleets is North America's leading provider of Electrification-as-a-Service. Founded in 2019, Highland partners with school districts, municipalities, and fleet operators to make the transition to electric fleets simple and affordable. Highland proudly serves as the Official Electric School Bus Provider of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Team USA. From pioneering vehicle-to-grid technology to managing some of the nation's largest electric school bus fleets, Highland delivers reliable, cost-effective solutions that support local communities and drive the future of transportation. Learn more at www.highlandfleets.com.

Media Contacts:

Anna Lam | A&S Transportation/Durham School Services

[email protected]

Chris Orlando | Highland

[email protected]

SOURCE Highland Electric Fleets