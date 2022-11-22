New Orleans' Physician Uses Regenerative Medicine to Repair Neurocognitive Trauma and Diseases

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Many Americans suffer from impaired cognition, autonomic nervous system function, and physiologic functioning related to memory loss, Alzheimer's sleep apnea, anxiety, depression, attention deficit disorders, and even traumatic brain injuries (TBI).

According to Alzheimer'sAssociation.com , "More than 6 million Americans of all ages have Alzheimer's. An estimated 6.5 million Americans ages 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's in 2022, [seventy-three percent of which] are age 75 or older. About 1 in 9 are ages 65 and older (10.7%)."

Trip Goolsby, MD

The Alzheimer Association goes on to project that at this current pace we may expect for approximately "12.7 million of Americans to have Alzheimer dementia by 2050."

Meanwhile, the CDC reports that, "Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a leading cause of death and disability among children and young adults in the United States. Each year an estimated 1.5 million Americans sustain a TBI."

These statistics seem bleak, but there is hope.

For nearly a decade, Trip Goolsby, MD, the Cofounder/CEO of Infinite Health Integrative Medicine Center , has been helping women and men across the nation begin to repair their internal systems with various regenerative medicine modalities, including, Mesenchymal stem cell-derived exosomes.

A research study published in the journal of Alzheimer's Research and Therapy in 2020, submitted, "Mesenchymal stem cell-derived exosomes (MSC-exos) are emerging to be an appealing therapeutic tool for AD (Alzheimer's Disease), with the donor-derived properties and the characteristics of minimal immunogenicity, effortless storage, nature delivery vehicles, and low risks of tumor formation based on the previous researches."

"The results my patients are realizing from receiving Mesenchymal stem cell-derived. exosomes have been nothing short of transformational. From debilitating joint pain and inflammation to stroke recovery, to improvements in neural cognitive impairment. I could give case studies for days."

Most recently, Trip Goolsby, MD brought in cutting edge technology specifically designed to effectively measure the biomarkers related to seizures, memory loss, cognitive impairment, as well as other stress-related neurological conditions.

"We are really excited to be able to offer this quantitative EEG testing technology. It is currently the most comprehensive testing available for neurocognitive impairment and will better allow us to put the best plan in place for helping our patients recover their health, their wellness, and enjoy life again," said Dr. Goolsby.

For more information about Trip Goolsby, MD and the services available at Infinite Health Integrative Medicine Center, visit www.YourInfiniteHealth.com

