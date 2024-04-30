New Orthopedic Leadership Roles Announced for Midwest Orthopaedics at RUSH Physicians

CHICAGO, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective immediately, five Midwest Orthopaedics at RUSH (MOR) physicians have been honored with new leadership roles at RUSH. Brian Cole, M.D., M.B.A., Managing Partner at Midwest Orthopaedics at RUSH, rises to Acting Chair of the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at RUSH. He replaces partner Joshua Jacobs, M.D., who has effectively served in this role for 16 years and will transition to become the Director of the RUSH Arthritis and Orthopaedics Institute, which has a mission to advance musculoskeletal research throughout RUSH.

In addition, Adam Yanke, M.D., PhD., has been appointed as the Vice Chair of Research, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at RUSH. Furthermore, Kern Singh, M.D., will transition to the Vice Chair of Clinical Affairs and the Director of the Division of Spine Surgery, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at RUSH. And Monica Kogan, M.D., has been named Vice Chair of Faculty Affairs, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at RUSH.

"I am incredibly grateful for the guidance of Dr. Josh Jacobs whose leadership, wisdom, and dedication to research have helped propel Midwest Orthopaedics at RUSH to its national reputation of excellence," says Brian Cole. "This new leadership team will honor him by taking orthopedic research and the quality of care for our patients to the next level."

Dr. Cole, a Professor and sports medicine surgeon, has been a member of MOR, a 50-physician independent academic private practice at RUSH, since 1997. He has held leadership roles at MOR for many years and was named Managing Partner in 2017. Named the Dr. Ralph and Marian C. Falk Endowed Chair at RUSH in 2020, Dr. Cole was appointed to Chair of Surgery at RUSH Oak Park Hospital in 2011 and to Associate Chair of the Department of Orthopaedics at RUSH in 2015. He also served as the President of the Arthroscopy Association of North America in 2021 and has been the head team physician for the Chicago Bulls for 19 years and associate team physician for the Chicago White Sox for 20 years.

Dr. Jacobs, a successful hip and knee replacement surgeon, has been a member of MOR since 1988. He was named the William A. Hark, MD/Susanne G. Swift Professor at RUSH and served as the Chair of the RUSH Department of Orthopaedic Surgery for 16 years. A dedicated research leader, Dr. Jacobs is especially interested in the materials used in prosthetic devices and has conducted research and published extensively on this topic. He is the recipient of several awards for his work in research including the Kappa Delta Award from the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.

Dr. Yanke, an Associate Professor and sports medicine surgeon, obtained his doctorate in biochemistry at Rush University and joined MOR in 2014. Dr. Yanke serves as the Director of Clinical Research for the Department of Orthopedics and is the co-director of the Cartilage Restoration Center at RUSH with Dr. Cole. As a clinician scientist, he leads a number of basic science and clinical trials that further the field of sports medicine. He is an associate team physician for the Chicago Bulls and Chicago White Sox.

Dr. Singh, a long-standing Professor and minimally invasive and endoscopic spine surgeon, has been a leading member of MOR since 2005. In addition, he has been a prolific award-winning researcher at RUSH with prominent executive positions including the Chair of the Spine Section for the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons.

Dr. Kogan, an Associate Professor and pediatric orthopaedic surgeon joined MOR in 2006 and leads the group's pediatric orthopedic specialty. She is the Director of the Orthopaedic Surgery Residency Program in the RUSH Department of Orthopaedic Surgery.

About Midwest Orthopaedics at RUSH

MOR is an international leader in musculoskeletal health consistently ranked among the top ten in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. MOR is comprised of renowned orthopedic and spine surgeons pioneering the latest advances in surgical techniques and non-surgical care. MOR physicians are the designated team care providers for several organizations including the Chicago Bulls, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Red Stars, and Joffrey Ballet. MOR has seven full-service locations in Chicago, Joliet, Naperville, Oak Brook, Oak Park, Westchester, and Munster, IN. The group also has nine stand-alone physical therapy clinics in Bensenville, Chicago's South Loop, Geneva, Lincoln Park, Lockport, Orland Park, River Grove, Park Ridge, and Munster, IN. Visit www.rushortho.com for more information.

SOURCE Midwest Orthopaedics at RUSH