Ultra-minimally invasive spine surgery now performed by Midwest Orthopaedics at RUSH in Chicago

Endoscopic technique is the 'next generation' of spine surgery

CHICAGO, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bringing peace of mind to patients needing spine surgery, an ultra-minimally invasive procedure called endoscopic spine surgery (ESS) is now being performed in Chicago by Dr. Kern Singh of Midwest Orthopaedics at RUSH, a pioneer in the use of this new technique. ESS is considered the 'next generation' of minimally invasive spine surgery because it requires no incisions at all, allowing patients to recover even more quickly.

Click here to view video of the endoscopic spine procedure performed by Dr. Singh.

Through just one or two very small holes in a patient's skin (the size of a pen tip), the surgeon can view and treat common spine conditions including disc herniation, spinal stenosis, and sciatica. Most patients return home the same day with little or no pain medication.

"Endoscopic spine surgery is being performed by just a small number of specially trained physicians in the country," explains Dr. Singh. "I'm thrilled to be one of these and to be able to offer my patients a faster, less invasive solution for their pain."

How does ESS work?

A small hole is made in a patient's skin through which a tubular trocar (about the width of a pencil) is inserted. Depending on the patient's condition, the endoscopic technique may access the spine using an intralaminar (from the back of the sine between two laminae) or transforaminal (from the back/side of the spine into the nerve passageway) approach.

Next, a tiny camera is inserted into the hole which captures and projects real-time images of the patient's spine onto a monitor in front of the surgeon. The endoscopic camera guides the surgeon during the surgical procedure. A second small hole is typically created for the narrow instrument the surgeon uses to treat the patient's spinal condition.

All patients walk immediately after discharge from the surgery center, usually one to two hours post-surgery. Normal activity can be resumed in as little as one week.

"The reason my patients are doing so well with this procedure is that it requires no muscle-cutting, no incisions, and immediate pain-free mobility," Dr. Singh says.

What are the benefits of ESS?

One or two small holes covered by a standard band aid

No bleeding or scarring

Immediate recovery

Little to no pain medication

Preservation of spinal mobility

Local anesthesia

Same day outpatient surgery

No muscle or bone removal

About Dr. Kern Singh

Dr. Singh is the Vice Chair of Clinical Affairs and the Director of the Division of Spine Surgery at RUSH. He is a long-standing Professor in the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at RUSH and a nationally renowned minimally invasive and endoscopic spine surgeon at Midwest Orthopaedics at RUSH (MOR). A leading member of MOR since 2005, he has been a prolific award-winning researcher with prominent executive positions including the Chair of the Spine Section for the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons.

About Midwest Orthopaedics at RUSH

MOR is an international leader in musculoskeletal health consistently ranked among the top ten in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. MOR physicians are the designated team care providers for many organizations including the Chicago Bulls and Chicago White Sox. MOR has seven full-service locations and nine stand-alone physical therapy clinics in the Chicago area. For more information: www.rushortho.com

SOURCE Midwest Orthopaedics at RUSH