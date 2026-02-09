New Ownership of PostalAnnex in Boca Raton, Florida Brings Fresh Perspective on Serving the Community and Boosting Shipping and Office Services

Annex Brands, Inc. Supports Local Entrepreneurs in Sustaining Essential Shipping and Office Services

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., a leading franchisor in the packing, shipping, and office services industries, is pleased to announce the successful transfer of ownership of an existing PostalAnnex location in Boca Raton, FL to new owners, Nestor Abad and Ynes Nero. This transition to new ownership ensures that the community will benefit from the essential shipping and office services provided by this PostalAnnex for the last three years.

Located in Somerset Shoppes at 8903 Glades Rd, Ste. A8, in Boca Raton, FL 33434, this PostalAnnex is adding Fingerprinting and Passport Photos in addition to an already comprehensive array of services, including shipping options with UPS, FedEx, and USPS, plus expert packing services, private mailbox rentals, notary public services, and office solutions such as printing and packaging supplies.

"The two of us were drawn to the opportunity to be part of a growing area and felt it was the right time to take on something new and meaningful," said Abad. "We're excited to build connections within the community and add more services to provide customers with more options and support."

Annex Brands, the franchisor of PostalAnnex, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"We're proud to welcome the next chapter for this PostalAnnex location with Nestor and Ynes at the helm," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer & President of Annex Brands. "Our locations thrive because they're woven into the fabric of the communities they serve, and this transition reflects that enduring commitment. We're excited to see them deepen local relationships, support neighborhood needs, and continue growing the brand."

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 800 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about PostalAnnex location #22011, located in Somerset Shoppes at 8903 Glades Rd, Ste. A8, in Boca Raton, FL 33434, and the services offered at this Boca Raton, FL location, please visit www.postalannex.com/22011.

ABOUT COMPANY:

