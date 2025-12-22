New Pacaso Home on Kiawah Island Sells Out Before Launch, Highlighting Demand for Lowcountry Co-Ownership

Pre-launch sellout underscores strong demand for luxury co-ownership on Kiawah Island, South Carolina; more Pacaso homes coming soon in this exclusive vacation enclave.

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacaso, the leading technology-enabled real estate marketplace for co-owned second homes, today announced that its newest Kiawah Island residence, Sea Marsh , sold out entirely before officially launching to the public. All ownership shares were claimed rapidly, underscoring the growing demand for luxury co-ownership opportunities on one of the East Coast's most sought-after barrier islands.

Step outside to the private pool and patio, where long afternoons unfold in the sea air, at Sea Marsh, the newest Pacaso home on Kiawah Island. Sunlight streams through expansive windows, illuminating open living spaces designed for both gathering and relaxing.

The swift sellout reflects strong buyer interest in Kiawah Island and the Lowcountry lifestyle. Pacaso plans to add more homes on the island in the coming months.

"Kiawah Island continues to resonate deeply with buyers looking for a refined coastal escape," said Austin Allison, CEO and co-founder of Pacaso. "The fact that Sea Marsh sold out before launch speaks to both the strength of demand here and the appeal of Pacaso's fully managed co-ownership model. We're excited to bring additional homes to Kiawah Island soon to meet that demand."

Sea Marsh pairs modern coastal design with the relaxed rhythm of island living. Expansive windows fill the open-concept great room with natural light, while the chef's kitchen features a large island, premium appliances, and custom finishes. Outside, a private pool, patio, and outdoor kitchen invite long afternoons in the sea breeze.

Every detail at Sea Marsh has been meticulously curated—from designer furnishings to integrated smart home technology—creating a turnkey experience that feels both luxurious and welcoming.

To explore co-ownership opportunities at Sea Marsh or learn more about Pacaso homes on Kiawah Island, visit www.pacaso.com .

About Pacaso

Co-founded by Austin Allison and Spencer Rascoff in 2020, Pacaso® is a technology-enabled marketplace that modernizes real estate co-ownership, enabling families to effortlessly own a luxury vacation home. Pacaso curates private residences in top destinations worldwide, with exceptional design and amenities. After purchase, Pacaso professionally manages the home, handles maintenance and scheduling, and ensures seamless resale through its proprietary platform.

SOURCE Pacaso