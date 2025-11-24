Pacaso Honored as Winner of the 2025 Inman Best of Proptech Awards

Pacaso has been recognized for "Excellence in Consumer Experience & Marketplace Innovation" for pioneering consumer-first innovation and transforming the modern real estate marketplace.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacaso, the tech-enabled marketplace for co-owned luxury vacation homes, has been named a winner of the 2025 Inman Best of Proptech Awards in the Consumer Experience & Marketplace Innovation category. The award celebrates companies that are redefining how consumers engage with real estate through breakthrough technology, streamlined workflows, and measurable impact.

Pacaso's technology-enabled co-ownership model continues to reshape the residential real estate landscape by making second-home ownership more accessible, transparent, and enjoyable for buyers and sellers. Inman's recognition highlights the company's ongoing commitment to elevating the consumer journey and pioneering digital solutions that modernize the second-home market.

"We're honored to be recognized by Inman as a leader in proptech innovation," said Austin Allison, Pacaso Co-Founder and CEO. "From day one, our mission has been to enrich people's lives by making second-home co-ownership possible and enjoyable through smart technology and world-class service. This award is a testament to our team's dedication and the meaningful impact our model is having for homeowners, agents, and communities."

The Inman Best of Proptech Awards spotlight the trailblazers shaping the future of real estate technology. This year's honorees represent companies that are pushing the industry forward with creativity, vision, and transformative solutions.

Pacaso extends its gratitude to Inman for this recognition and celebrates the broader proptech community working to build the future of real estate.

About Pacaso

Co‑founded by Austin Allison and Spencer Rascoff in 2020, Pacaso® is a technology‑enabled marketplace that empowers families to co‑own luxury vacation homes with ease and confidence. Pacaso curates exceptional residences in top destinations worldwide, delivers exquisite interior design, and provides comprehensive professional management for a truly turnkey ownership experience.

