New Pacesetter Line And Stellaire, Essence And ScanNCut Machines Highlight Brother's Lineup For 2020

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brother International Corporation is "Bringing Out the Fun" this year with the announcement of its 2020 lineup of 12 new machines, accessories and software. Brother is combining cutting-edge technology with the latest trends in sewing, quilting, embroidery and crafting, along with exciting new features that will impress even the most advanced sewers.

"The new Brother 2020 product launch is one that sets the stage for all enthusiasts to take their creativity to the next level," said Junichi Horie, Vice President of Brother International Corporation and the head of the company's Home Appliance Division. "Brother is continuing its pledge to provide customers with the best products in the industry."

The Stellaire Lineup

Brother is proud to unveil two machines in its Stellaire lineup: the Stellaire Innov-ís XJ1 and the Stellaire Innov-ís XE1. The Stellaire Innov-ís XJ1 combination sewing, embroidery and quilting machine, and the Stellaire Innov-ís XE1 embroidery-only machine are equipped with several of the latest luxury features found in Brother's top-of-the-line machines. Getting started and learning on the Stellaire is stress-free, thanks to built-in instructional videos. The latest feature from Brother is the My Design Snap mobile app, which allows users to use their mobile device to capture an image of the embroidery area, transfer it to the machine through a wireless network, and place the design card exactly where desired. This allows users to turn just about anything into embroidery, opening up a whole new world of possibilities!

Stellaire Innov-ís XJ1 and Stellaire Innov-ís XE1 features include:

Large 10.1" bright HD LCD touch screen display with intuitive user interface.

Easy built-in how-to videos for easy learning.

Built-in 727 embroidery designs with 101 designs featuring Disney characters.

Expansive 11.25" needle to arm.

Generous embroidery area with 9.5" x 9.5", and 5" x 7" frames included.

Fast speeds of up to 1,050 SPM.

Enhanced thread color palettes - with expanded brand and color choices available.

My Design Center - to turn drawings or artwork into embroidery area.

My Custom Stitch - a Brother exclusive, which allows you to create custom stitch patterns and save for future use.

Included handheld mobile device for use with My Design Snap mobile app (retail value $199 ). While supplies last.

Unique Features on the Innov-ís XJ1 include:

Sew Straight Laser Vision Guide makes it easier than ever to sew straight lines.

An additional 4" x 4" frame.

727 Built-in sewing stitches and the opportunity to combine built-in stitches to create a one-of-a-kind stitch that can be saved for future use.

The Essence Series Lineup

New additions to the Essence Series include the Innov-ís VM5200 sewing, embroidery, and quilting machine, and the Innov-ís VE2300 embroidery-only machine. Both machines include some of the most sought-after features at an affordable price, including a maximum embroidery area of 8" x 12" for larger projects, and 10" LED lighting – which is up to 50 percent brighter than most Brother machines. Working on larger projects is easy on both machines, thanks to a 11.25" workspace. With speeds of up to 1,050 stitches per minute and automatic thread trimming, you'll be creating works of art in less time than ever before. Additionally, both machines are compatible with www.iBroidery.com, allowing access to over 5,000 designs available for individual purchase.

Essence Innov-ís VM5200 features include:

715 built-in sewing stitches, 318 embroidery designs, and 17 lettering fonts.

Automatic presser foot functionality allows you to raise and lower presser foot after trimming with standard foot or optional multi-function foot controller.

Multiple line text formatting allows you to embroider fonts on many lines with the push of a button on the screen. And, you can easily adjust the location by using touch screen arrows.

Essence Innov-ís VE2300 features include:

318 built-in embroidery designs featuring 13 bobbin work designs, 17 embroidery fonts, and 140 frame pattern combinations.

Ultrasonic sensor pen allows you to position your embroidery design on your fabric.

Stitch jumping helps move through your design, up to 500 stitches at once.

The Pacesetter Lineup

Attention DIY lovers - Brother is here to set the pace with the new Pacesetter lineup of machines! Ideal for DIY sewing, quilting and crafting enthusiasts, this lineup includes four versatile sewing and quilting machines – the Pacesetter PS500, PS100, PS700, PS200T - and the PS5234 serger, to add a finished look to projects. This new series is fun, versatile, and easy to use!

Pacesetter PS500 features include:

100 built-in sewing stitches, 7 styles of one-step buttonholes, and 4 sewing lettering fonts.

8.3" from needle to arm, giving more room for maneuvering fabric when working on fashion and home décor projects.

Reinforcement stitch to automatically sew a tie-off stitch when working on projects.

Pacesetter PS100 features include:

17 built-in sewing stitches, including 1 style of four-step buttonholes.

Easy-to-use blind hem stitch to help create professional-looking hems, which makes mending less of a chore.

Easy bobbin winding system, winds the bobbin when pressing on the vertical shaft

Pacesetter PS700 features include:

180 built-in sewing stitches, including 40 combinable stitches, 10 styles of one-step buttonholes, and 5 sewing lettering fonts.

Improved sewing with longer feed dogs and zigzag foot for a smoother sewing experience.

My Custom Stitch feature so you can create personalized sewing stitches and save for future use.

Quilters Bundle included – wide table, open toe foot, stitch guide foot, quilting foot, walking foot, and 1/4" piecing foot. (Over $300 value.)

Pacesetter PS200T features include:

53 built-in sewing stitches, including 1 style of one-step buttonhole.

Easy stitch selector dial allows you to choose the desired stitch from the stitch reference guide, and then select stitches using the convenient dial.

Easy-to-use needle threading system – the thread is pushed through the eye of the needle with the press of a lever.

Quilters Bundle included – wide table and walking foot with guide. (Over $100 value.)

Pacesetter PS5234 features include:

Color-coded thread guides allow for easy upper and lower looper threading and quick thread changes with all types of thread.

Differential feed ratio (0.7mm to 2.0mm) helps improve stitch quality on all types of fabric.

Stitch up to 1,300 stitches per minute and create more in less time.

Specialty feet included, such as a blind stitch foot and gathering foot.

Thread Bundle included, 4-spool multi-color thread kit to jumpstart your next project.

Disney ScanNCut DX Innov-ís Edition SDX230D

Disney has always been about fun, and Brother is excited to join the festivities by debuting the limited-edition Disney ScanNCut DX Innov-ís Edition SDX230D. Disney enthusiasts now have the ultimate machine for taking their crafting, sewing, and embroidery skills to the next level.

Features include:

132 Disney built-in designs.

20 bonus Disney designs with firmware update ver.1.40 (available October 2019 ).

). Up to 600 DPI scanner.

Blade sensor technology.

SVG file readability.

PES/PHC/PHX embroidery files readability. (ˆReads most PES/PHC/PHX embroidery files.)

BES 4 Dream Edition Power Pack 3: Templates

The Power Pack 3 Templates Add-On provides access to the world of template designs and customizing tools for BES 4 Dream Edition software. Users can enjoy built-in themes for baby events, birthdays, sewing and crafts, holidays and seasons, sports, weddings, and much more. Users can also personalize layouts by setting design size, editing text, and change thread colors before stitching.

Luminaire Innov-ís XP1 Software Upgrade Premium Pack I

Luminaire users will find the Luminaire Innov-ís XP1 Software Upgrade Premium Pack 1, the latest software upgrade from Brother, yet another way Brother is paving the path for crafting enthusiasts to make the most of their creativity.

The Brother 2020 lineup of machines will be available for purchase at Authorized Brother dealers everywhere in mid-August. For more information and to locate a Brother dealer, visit www.brothersews.com/.

