New Pacific Announces 2023 AGM Results and Appoints New Directors

News provided by

New Pacific Metals Corp.

01 Dec, 2023, 17:17 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - New Pacific Metals Corp. ("New Pacific" or the "Company") (TSX: NUAG) (NYSE American: NEWP) is pleased to report that all matters submitted for approval at New Pacific's annual and special meeting of shareholders held today ("AGM") as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular, both dated October 25, 2023, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the AGM. A total of 135,408,255 common shares, representing 79.23% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares as at the record date for the meeting, were represented at the AGM. 

The details of the voting results for the election of directors are set out below:

Votes For

Withheld

Director

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

Andrew Williams

124,034,097

99.82 %

229,529

0.18 %

Dickson Hall

123,968,608

99.76 %

295,018

0.24 %

Martin Wafforn

113,917,547

91.67 %

10,346,079

8.33 %

Maria Tang

123,978,547

99.77 %

285,079

0.23 %

Dr. Peter Megaw

123,735,935

99.58 %

527,691

0.42 %

Paul Simpson

124,056,817

99.83 %

206,809

0.17 %

Myles Gao

124,055,065

99.83 %

208,561

0.17 %

Shareholders also approved the share-based compensation plan and the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year. Final results for all matters voted on at the AGM will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.newpacificmetals.com.

The Company would like to welcome Andrew Williams and Myles Gao to the Board of Directors.  Dr. Rui Feng and Mr. Terry Salman did not stand for re-election as directors. The Company thanks Dr. Rui Feng for his leadership and vision over the past several years, and thanks Mr. Terry Salman for his invaluable contributions to the Company.

Mr. Williams is the CEO of the Company. Prior to joining New Pacific, Mr. Williams spent the last 11 years with SEC-registered investment fund Sun Valley Gold LLC, most recently as portfolio manager. Mr. Williams began his career at Deloitte providing audit and financial advisory services to mining companies in Vancouver. Mr. Williams holds a Bachelor of Commerce with Honours from the University of British Columbia and is a Chartered Professional Accountant and a Chartered Business Valuator.

Mr. Gao is a seasoned geologist and mining executive with over 30 years of experience. He has extensive experience in mining and exploration projects both in Canada and in other jurisdictions. Mr. Gao received a Master of Science in Geology from the Laurentian University.

ABOUT NEW PACIFIC

New Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company with three precious metal projects in Bolivia. The Company's flagship Silver Sand project has the potential to be developed into one of the world's largest silver mines. New discoveries and exploration success at the Carangas Silver-Gold Project and the Silverstrike Silver-Gold Project further display the Company's capability of growing its shareholders' value through careful project identification, acquisition, thorough geological study and well-planned drilling.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Williams, Chief Executive Officer
New Pacific Metals Corp.
Phone: (604) 633-1368 Ext. 236
1750-1066 Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 3X1, Canada
U.S. & Canada toll-free: 1-877-631-0593
E-mail: [email protected] 
For additional information and to receive company news by e-mail, please register using New Pacific's website at www.newpacificmetals.com.

SOURCE New Pacific Metals Corp.

Also from this source

NEW PACIFIC REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTH ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

NEW PACIFIC REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTH ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - New Pacific Metals Corp. ("New Pacific" or the "Company") reports its financial results for the three...
New Pacific Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Carangas Project

New Pacific Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Carangas Project

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - New Pacific Metals Corp. ("New Pacific" or the "Company") (TSX: NUAG) (NYSE American: NEWP) is pleased...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining

Image1

Mining

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.