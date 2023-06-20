New Partnership Offers Axxess Clients Mergers and Acquisitions Advisory Services

Agenda Health Provides Customized Strategies to Achieve Business Objectives

DALLAS, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Through a new partnership between Axxess, the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, and Agenda Health, a healthcare mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory firm, Axxess clients can obtain M&A consultations to achieve their strategic business goals. Agenda Health uses a targeted matching approach that aligns with buying, selling or growing revenue.

"Growth opportunities abound in the care at home industry," said Chris Taylor, senior vice president of channel partnerships at Axxess. "Through this partnership, Axxess clients will be able to leverage the insights of Agenda Health's team to determine the best path forward for their business."

Agenda Health offers strategic M&A services to home health, medical and non-medical home care and hospice organizations. They also support the care at home industry by providing tools and resources that help maximize the value of healthcare M&A services. In 2022, the firm had more than 150 deals listed, many of which they expect to close before the end of this year.

Added Agenda Health Founder and CEO Al Veach: "The Agenda team is passionate about identifying value-focused partners that care as much about the ultimate success of our clients as we do. Axxess has proven that commitment in the relationships they've built with their own customers by providing a high-quality solution built with clinicians in mind. We can be confident that anyone we introduce to Axxess will experience the same level of commitment that they are accustomed to getting from Agenda. For that reason, we are extremely excited about what this partnership brings to the owners of home-based healthcare businesses and look forward to partnering with Axxess to better serve our clients and theirs."

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, focused on solving the most complex industry challenges. Trusted by more than 9,000 organizations that serve more than 3 million patients worldwide, Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use software solutions that empower home health, home care, hospice, and palliative providers to make healthcare in the home human again. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

About Agenda Health

Agenda Health started with one mission – to deliver consistent results with a faith-based, Christ-centered focus. Founded in 2008 and focused in healthcare services, Agenda Health is a leader in M&A advisory services. Our team of knowledgeable brokers has over 30 years of combined healthcare services experiences spanning home healthcare, hospice, home care and behavioral health. When you work with a member of our team, you can count on us to use our expertise with integrity to help you accomplish your goals.

