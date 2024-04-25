Axxess' AGILE 2024 Was a Massive Success

DALLAS, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axxess' AGILE 2024 conference was a resounding success, with an unprecedented number of industry leaders, innovators and professionals coming together to explore the latest trends, exchange ideas and foster collaboration.

More than 50 partners supported AGILE (Axxess Growth, Innovation and Leadership Experience) with sponsorships of the three-day event, which attracted several hundred industry leaders, including C-suite executives, clinical leaders, operational and financial managers, industry investors and strategic advisors.

"The AGILE conference exemplifies our commitment to fostering growth, driving innovation and empowering leaders as we revolutionize the healthcare industry and pave the way for a future where quality care thrives in the confines and comfort of our homes," said John Olajide, founder and CEO of Axxess, the leader in technology supporting care at home providers. "The feedback we've received on this year's conference is truly inspiring, and we are already hard at work to make next year's event a transformative experience, introducing new dimensions of knowledge, collaboration and inspiration."

The conference formally began with a keynote address from healthcare innovator and futurist Nick Webb, who spoke on megatrends impacting the care at home industry, from emerging technologies to patient experience and staffing.

"The experience always wins," he told the audience. "Patients and their families want friction freedom, they want speed, they want transparency, they want genuine, authentic empathy, they want this to be painless."

The event included a day-long Leadership Forum attended by industry leaders who participated in high-level conversations about business operations, advocacy and insights on the state of mergers and acquisitions with key leaders in care at home, finance and public policy.

The value of technology was emphasized in a later panel discussion on embracing risk to reimagine healthcare, featuring Kim King, CEO of Home Care Network.

"We've found arming our staff with technology that allows them to do a virtual visit allows an aide to work at the high end of what they're able to do so that they can give real information back to a clinician," King said. "If we need to take it to the next step and get a virtual visit with a physician [or] arrange transportation to get somewhere, that makes all the difference in the world."

Annie Erstling, Chief Operating Officer at Forcura, urged attendees to rethink their relationship with technology companies.

"You should lean on your technology partners," Erstling said. "They should be real partners and they should keep you abreast of what's the latest and greatest."

Along with keynote speakers, panels and industry-specific education sessions offering continuing education credits, AGILE also included an Innovation Showcase featuring the latest developments to improve operations from Axxess partners, a GUIDE to dementia, which enabled participants to experience what those living with dementia go through each day, and a CPR training course where participants learned how to properly perform life-saving, hands-only CPR.

