New partnerships with Packers alumni Donald Driver and Jerry Kramer help Associated Bank celebrate 100 seasons with the Packers

"As we reach 100 years of partnership with the Packers, there couldn't be a better time to join forces with Donald and Jerry – both legendary Packers players and outstanding individuals," said Christopher Piotrowski, executive vice president and chief marketing officer, Associated Bank. "They possessed a passion for their team and their fans while in Green Bay, much like Associated does for their customers and the community."

The trio, spanning over three generations of Packers history, will be featured this season in the bank's fan and customer engagement campaign with a wide range of marketing activities and community initiatives.

"The Packers and Associated Bank have a legendary history and partnership that I am proud to be part of," said Donald Driver. "I look forward to continuing that partnership and to help promote the great services Associated Bank provides."

All three are Associated Bank customers.

Associated, the largest bank headquartered in Wisconsin, has been the Bank of the Packers Since Day One and proudly celebrates 100 years with the team and community. A high-profile marketing campaign will soon invite fans to "Join the Legacy" and experience the better side of banking.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $33 billion and is one of the top 50 publicly traded U.S. bank holding companies. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 270 banking locations serving more than 110 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota, and commercial financial services in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

