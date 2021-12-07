New Patient-Reported Experience Measures Available for Palliative Care and Other Providers

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine (AAHPM) is pleased to announce the completion of a three-year Palliative Care Measures Project funded by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). AAHPM, with subrecipients National Coalition for Hospice and Palliative Care and RAND Corporation, was awarded a $5.5 million three-year cooperative agreement from CMS. The charge was to develop patient-reported quality measures for community-based palliative care for use in CMS's Quality Payment Program (QPP), including the Merit-Based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) and Alternative Payment Models (APMs).

Two new patient-reported experience measures were developed and rigorously tested. Both measures fall under the category of "patient-reported outcome performance measures" or "PRO-PMs." These are now available for palliative care and other providers to implement in their practice. Specifically, the measures assess the quality of care provided by asking: 1) How much patients felt heard and understood, and 2) If patients got the help they wanted for their pain.

"AAHPM is committed to improving the quality of healthcare delivery to patients with serious illness and their caregivers including the use of meaningful measures for hospice and palliative care quality reporting," said Nathan Goldstein, MD FAAHPM, President of AAHPM. "We are extremely pleased to have completed the three-year measure development project in order to properly assess the quality of care that is being provided to patients in all settings."

In addition, the measures address the most significant gaps in care today – patient centered, effective symptom management and communication.

"We are most proud that the new measures incorporated patient, caregiver and family input along with clinical and other stakeholder feedback during the entire measure development process, thanks to our unique partnership with the National Patient Advocate Foundation (NPAF)," said Amy Melnick, MPA, Executive Director, National Coalition for Hospice and Palliative Care.

"Elevating voices of patients and caregivers has been prioritized in every aspect of this initiative. NPAF applauds the inclusive and innovative approach of this remarkable partnership," said Rebecca Kirch, JD, NPAF's Executive Vice President, Policy and Programs.

Results from the official public comment period held February 1 – March 2, 2021, from over 200 stakeholders (i.e., patients, caregivers, patient advocates, clinicians and other health care professionals) showed that clinicians were likely to use both measures – 83% stated they were very or somewhat likely to use the 'Feeling Heard and Understood' measure and 72% stated they were very or somewhat likely to use the 'Receiving Desired Help for Pain' measure.

During the three-year effort, a technical expert clinical user patient panel (TECUPP) provided input throughout the measure development, testing and implementation process. Tasks included creating technical specifications and conducting validity and reliability testing. A journal article was published on the cognitive interviewing portion of the project, a research brief summarizes how the measures were created and tested, and additional articles are in development. Both measures have been submitted for consideration to obtain endorsement from the National Quality Forum (NQF) during the fall 2021 review cycle.

To learn more, please view the project website.

About American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine

The American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine (AAHPM) is the professional organization for physicians specializing in hospice and palliative medicine (HPM), as well as nurses, social workers, and other health and spiritual care practitioners committed to improving quality of life for seriously ill patients and their families. For more than 30 years, AAHPM has been dedicated to expanding access to high quality palliative care, and advancing the discipline of HPM, through professional education and training, development of a specialist workforce, support for clinical practice standards, research and public policy. AAHPM is governed by a 20-member Board of Directors and managed by a full-time staff along with additional, support provided by Association Management Center (AMC) based in Chicago, IL.

About National Coalition for Hospice and Palliative Care

The National Coalition for Hospice and Palliative Care is an independent 501c3 organization comprised of the thirteen-leading national hospice and palliative care organizations dedicated to advancing care of patients and families living with serious and life-limiting illness by communicating, coordinating, and collaborating on issues and activities of importance to the interdisciplinary field. The Coalition is the home of the National Consensus Project's Clinical Practice Guidelines for Quality Palliative Care, an initiative which brought 17 national organizations together to establish and implement high quality palliative care guidelines in all settings.

About RAND Corporation

The RAND Corporation, a nonprofit research organization, has a long history of quality measurement, including over three decades of developing, testing, and implementing quality measures (QMs) across a wide range of clinical care domains. RAND has collaborated on or developed 31 National Quality Forum-endorsed measures covering hospice and palliative care, geriatrics, cancer, medication management and medication safety, substance abuse, pediatric conditions, adverse events in hospital settings, and cultural competency. RAND's deep knowledge of quality measurement methods includes experience with CMS's Measures Management System Blueprint and developing tools to capture the patient's experience of care and patient-reported outcomes (e.g., Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and System [CAHPS] survey tools).

About Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is part of the United States Department of Health and Human Services, aiming to strengthen healthcare services and information available to beneficiaries and health care providers who serve them. The Palliative Care Measures Project was supported by CMS/HHS as part of a financial assistance award totaling $5.5 million with 100 percent funded by CMS/HHS. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by CMS/HHS, or the U.S. Government.

SOURCE American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine

Related Links

www.aahpm.org

