New PatientPoint Campaign Brings National Comprehensive Cancer Network Resources to Oncology Practices Nationwide

NCCN is a not-for-profit alliance of 28 leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research and education. NCCN is dedicated to improving and facilitating quality, effective, efficient and accessible cancer care so patients can live better lives. Through the leadership and expertise of clinical professionals at NCCN Member Institutions , NCCN develops resources that present valuable information to the numerous stakeholders in the healthcare delivery system. The NCCN Guidelines for Patients are supported by charitable donations given to the NCCN Foundation® .

As part of the new campaign, PatientPoint will deliver information about NCCN resources in oncology waiting rooms, exam rooms and physician back office areas via its PatientPoint® Communicate™, PatientPoint® Interact™ and PatientPoint® Access™ engagement programs.

"This collaboration with PatientPoint provides a new way for us to let people with cancer and their loved ones know about the NCCN Guidelines for Patients we offer to help them understand their options and take part in informed, shared decision-making," said Robert W. Carlson, MD, Chief Executive Officer, NCCN. "Spreading the word about our resources at the point of care, when patients and providers are most primed to act, will enable us to connect our resources with more people who will benefit from them."

In the waiting room and exam room, content encourages patients and caregivers to access NCCN Guidelines for Patients: Nausea and Vomiting and "Know What Your Doctors Know" live webinars and videos. Back-office content encourages physicians and staff to access a host of clinical tools, including the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®), mobile apps, NCCN Virtual Reimbursement Resource Room and upcoming educational events.

"We know that a cancer diagnosis is overwhelming for patients and families and that healthcare professionals must stay up to date on constantly changing guidelines and treatment recommendations," said PatientPoint Founder and CEO Mike Collette. "Through this new collaboration with NCCN, we will be able to help deliver trusted, timely, evidence-based information and education that will help improve care and contribute to better outcomes."

About PatientPoint

PatientPoint® is a patient engagement solutions company passionately committed to making every doctor-patient engagement better™. By harnessing the power of technology, our omnichannel platform more effectively educates and empowers patients, caregivers and staff to deliver improved health outcomes and an enhanced patient experience. For 30 years, hospitals, health systems, physician offices and sponsoring brands have trusted PatientPoint and its more than 450 team members to provide a uniquely integrated experience across care settings. Learn more at patientpoint.com.



About the National Comprehensive Cancer Network

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is a not-for-profit alliance of 28 leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to improving and facilitating quality, effective, efficient, and accessible cancer care so patients can live better lives. Through the leadership and expertise of clinical professionals at NCCN Member Institutions, NCCN develops resources that present valuable information to the numerous stakeholders in the health care delivery system. By defining and advancing high-quality cancer care, NCCN promotes the importance of continuous quality improvement and recognizes the significance of creating clinical practice guidelines appropriate for use by patients, clinicians, and other health care decision-makers around the world.

Clinicians, visit NCCN.org. Patients and caregivers, visit NCCN.org/patients. Media, visit NCCN.org/news. Follow NCCN on Twitter @NCCN, Facebook @NCCNorg, and Instagram @NCCNorg.



About the NCCN Foundation

The NCCN Foundation® was founded by the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) to empower people with cancer and advance oncology innovation. The NCCN Foundation empowers people with cancer and their caregivers by delivering unbiased expert guidance from the world's leading cancer experts through the library of NCCN Guidelines for Patients® and other patient education resources. The NCCN Foundation is also committed to advancing cancer treatment by funding the nation's promising young investigators at the forefront of cancer research. For more information about the NCCN Foundation, visit NCCN.org/patients.

