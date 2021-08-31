New Payment Processing Partnership Program for Supplement and CBD Manufacturers and Fulfillment Companies

SCARBOROUGH, Maine, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Organic Payment Gateways, a US-based high-risk payment gateway company, has launched a new program for CBD and nutritional supplement manufacturers and warehouses looking to integrate payment processing for B2B clients.

The new program allows warehouses and product manufacturers to potentially monetize high-risk payment gateway and merchant account referrals.

The Organic Payment Gateways Partnership Program will focus on CBD, hemp, and nutritional supplement manufacturers and fulfillment houses.

According to the company, they designed their Organic Payment Gateways Partnership Program for established CBD producers, supplement makers, and warehouses that have a clientele in need of payment gateways and merchant accounts.

Organic Payment Gateways works with payment solutions that integrate seamlessly with their partners' preferred software and systems. This reduces frustration, lost revenue and allows supplement, CBD, and hemp clients to accept payments using the software already in place – or in development.

Alex Roy, president of E-Commerce 4 LLC, the parent company of Organic Payment Gateways, described the need for the program. According to Alex, "Supplement manufacturers, CBD producers, and warehouses are tied to the cash flow of their clients. If their clients cannot accept credit cards, these B2B providers cannot succeed. This new partnership program is designed to fill that need while paying businesses for qualified referrals."

The company's Partnership Program page describes the affiliate program launch as follows:

"Manufacturers, fulfillment warehouses, and other B2B companies that provide services to high-risk clients like CBD and supplement businesses are only successful when their clients can process credit card payments. The Organic Payment Gateways Partnership Program compensates qualified B2B companies while providing essential payment processing services to their clients.

"Because product makers and shippers – along with POS companies and platform developers – are involved in many aspects of their customer's businesses, they are often used as a resource in terms of finding reliable, established payment gateway and merchant account solutions. We can help your CBD or supplement clients accept credit cards and compensate you for the referral."

When asked for more specifics regarding which companies and individuals would be allowed to participate, Alex Roy explained that although they accept referrals from any company and appreciate the business, their Partnership Program only pays commissions to mid-sized or larger B2B companies with experience in CBD, hemp, or nutritional supplements.

Alex added this explanation for the program's limited scope: "Unfortunately, the volume of inquiries we would likely receive from smaller B2B companies makes it inefficient for us to roll this Partnership Program out to all potential partners. For now, we will require a handful of items for a company to participate. First, partners must be located within the United States. Secondly, they must demonstrate that they have an active, growing CBD or supplement-focused business. Lastly, they must document a high level of client satisfaction and adherence to all local, state, federal, and industry rules and regulations.

According to the Organic Payment Gateways Partnership Program description, qualified manufacturers and warehouses may earn ongoing income in exchange for their supplement, hemp, or CBD payment processing referrals. Commissions are based on several factors, and there is a simple online application that will only take a couple minutes for warehouses and manufacturers to fill out and submit.

More information on this program can be found at https://organicpaymentgateways.com/partnership-program .

Contact:

Alex Roy

800-570-1347

[email protected]

SOURCE Organic Payment Gateways