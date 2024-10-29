New Payment Program Eases Burden on Bankruptcy Attorneys and Clients

SCARBOROUGH, Maine, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AcceptDebtPayments.com, a subsidiary of E-Commerce 4 LLC, today announced the launch of its new payment processing program for bankruptcy attorneys. This program addresses the unique challenges bankruptcy professionals face when accepting clients' credit and debit card payments. The payment gateway and merchant account offer provides various secure and compliant solutions, including online payments, recurring billing, and shopping cart integration.

When you accept credit card payments for bankruptcy consultations through traditional methods, it can increase the client's unsecured debt, creating potential conflicts. AcceptDebtPayments.com tackles this issue by facilitating direct and "on-behalf-of" payments, allowing friends and family to contribute financially without adding to the client's debt burden. This innovative approach addresses ethical considerations while providing clients with flexible payment options.

The program offers payment options to cater to diverse client needs and preferences:

Online Web Forms: Clients or designated payers can submit payments easily through a user-friendly online form. This option requires no complex setup and provides a convenient way to manage transactions, saving valuable time for both clients and attorneys.

Chapter 13 Recurring Billing: The program supports automated recurring billing for clients enrolled in Chapter 13 repayment plans. This "set it and forget it" feature simplifies the process for attorneys while ensuring consistent and timely payments.

Shopping Cart Integration: AcceptDebtPayments.com seamlessly integrates with popular e-commerce platforms like WooCommerce, Shopify, and Wix, as well as any Authorize.Net-compatible attorney software, allowing integration with existing practice management systems. This provides a professional and integrated payment experience directly on the attorney's website, enhancing client convenience and streamlining administrative tasks.

Telephone Payments: For clients who prefer a more personal approach, the program supports secure payments over the phone, assisted by the attorney's office staff. This option caters to clients who may be less comfortable with online transactions or who prefer personalized assistance.

Emailed Invoices: Attorneys can send invoices with secure payment links directly to clients via email. This simplifies the billing process and provides a clear and convenient way for clients to submit payments, reducing the time spent on administrative tasks and improving cash flow.

In-Office Payments: The program also supports in-person payments through secure payment terminals or mobile devices, offering flexibility for clients who prefer to pay in person. This option is ideal for consultations or other face-to-face interactions and provides a seamless payment experience.

AcceptDebtPayments.com emphasizes the ease of setup and ongoing support provided to its clients. The application process is straightforward, and implementation requires no technical expertise. The company also offers one-on-one screen-share sessions to assist with any website or system setup required and provides dedicated support to address any questions or concerns. This commitment to client service ensures a smooth transition and ongoing satisfaction with the program.

"Our goal is to simplify payment processing for bankruptcy attorneys, allowing them to focus on their legal practice without the added burden of complex payment management," states Alex Roy, president of E-Commerce 4 LLC, AcceptDebtPayments.com's parent company. "We are committed to providing a user-friendly platform with competitive rates, a streamlined setup process, and dedicated support to ensure a smooth and efficient experience for both attorneys and their clients."

The enhanced efficiency offered by this program translates to more time for client interaction, case management, and other essential tasks, ultimately contributing to a more successful and less stressful practice. By simplifying the payment process, AcceptDebtPayments.com empowers bankruptcy attorneys to provide better service and focus on what matters most: helping their clients navigate challenging financial situations.

Bankruptcy attorneys seeking a payment solution tailored to the needs of their practice are encouraged to visit https://acceptdebtpayments.com/bankruptcy-attorney-payment-processing/ to learn more.

