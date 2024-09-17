New Peanut Study Shows Promise for Childhood Leukemia

ALBANY, Ga., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent study conducted by the University of Wisconsin – Madison and published in the journal Current Developments in Nutrition has found that the skins of peanuts may inhibit the growth and proliferation of childhood leukemia cells. In lab tests, researchers discovered that the polyphenols in peanut skins successfully reduced the proliferation of the cancer cells for up to 72 hours after application.1

The paper-thin skins of peanuts contain polyphenolic compounds, including resveratrol, phenolic acids, flavonoids, flavonols and isoflavones that may help prevent the development of certain cancers.

"While the data is still preliminary, this study adds to the growing body of evidence that suggests the bioactive compounds in peanuts and their skins can contribute to improving our health, and that including peanuts regularly in the diet may even be protective against cancer," says Dr. Samara Sterling, a nutrition scientist and research director for The Peanut Institute .

The skins also have bioactive compounds, including antioxidants, that help neutralize cell-damaging molecules in the body called free radicals. Plus, they are packed with protein, carbohydrates, fats, fiber, vitamins and minerals. Some snack peanuts, as well as in-shell and boiled peanuts, are available with the skins on.

Cancer Fighting Compounds

It's believed several compounds in peanuts work together in a synergistic way to help stop cancer cells from developing.2 Specifically, procyanidins, phytosterols and resveratrol, which are bioactive compounds that are naturally in plants, have shown cancer-preventative qualities.

Evidence also suggests that phytosterols may prevent cancer cells from growing and spreading and may cut off the blood flow to cancers, inhibiting lung, stomach, ovarian, prostate, colon and breast cancers.

Like phytosterols, resveratrol has been found to cut off the blood supply to growing cancers and to inhibit cancer cell growth. It has shown promise in helping fight breast, lung, colorectal, prostate, brain and bladder cancers. A 2017 study observed that resveratrol accomplishes this in breast cancer by preventing cancerous cell invasion.3

Other studies have found:

Regularly eating nuts like peanuts was associated with a lower cancer risk. 4

Just two weekly servings of peanuts or peanut butter reduced the risk of benign breast disease (BBD) in young adulthood by up to 39%. 5

Procyanidins, found in peanuts, appear to reduce inflammation and kill cancer cells by preventing them from growing and dividing.6

Cancer Fighting Foods

Peanuts are one of many "cancer fighting foods."7 Other beneficial foods are broccoli, cabbage, bok choy, Brussels sprouts, tomatoes, berries, oranges, grapefruit, beans, peas and lentils.

"Incorporating nuts, fruits and vegetables into a daily diet is smart because these plant-based foods contain phytochemicals that can help prevent chronic diseases like cancer and can help you live a longer, healthier life," says Dr. Sterling. "Adults should have a handful of peanuts and five servings of fruits and vegetables a day."

The Peanut Institute has created a helpful guide on Healthy Nutrition for Cancer Prevention & Support that can be downloaded. The website also contains a page on What and How to Eat During Cancer .

"Just a small amount of peanuts can deliver significant benefits. Plus, peanuts and peanut butter are affordable and convenient so they're easy to incorporate into a child or adult's daily diet," adds Dr. Sterling.

