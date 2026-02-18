New Peer-Reviewed Publication Synthesizes Decades of Research on Success Coaching in Higher Education

Drawing on 36 independent, peer-reviewed studies, the review identifies ten interrelated coaching competencies and learner outcomes common to effective coaching models, including those developed by InsideTrack

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InsideTrack —the national social impact organization best known for adapting executive-style success coaching for student success in higher education—today announced the publication of a first-of-its-kind, peer-reviewed literature review on the positive impact of success coaching on student retention and outcomes in higher education. The review synthesizes more than two decades of empirical academic research on structured coaching models, including those developed and implemented by InsideTrack. The publication finds that coaching is most effective at improving learner success when it is delivered by well-trained, well-supported coaches.

"At a moment of constrained resources and rising expectations for outcomes, institutions face a clear imperative to invest in approaches grounded in evidence," said Ruth Bauer, president of InsideTrack. "This literature review distills decades of research into a coherent framework. It helps institutions understand not only whether coaching works, but what makes it effective, and scalable, over time."

National college enrollment and completion rates have continued to climb over the past decade. And yet, colleges and universities are still struggling to close longstanding barriers to student persistence and completion, alongside emerging challenges such as rising costs, uneven academic preparation, and growing student mental health needs. Today, a majority of institutions offer some form of student success coaching, often delivered by specialized staff trained to support learners such as first-generation students, students of color, and those navigating academic or financial challenges.

Published in the International Journal of Mentoring and Coaching in Education (IJMCE), a peer-reviewed journal focused on coaching research and practice, the review aggregates evidence from across the field to clarify how coaching models translate into measurable learner outcomes. The findings identify ten characteristics of coaching programs and teams—spanning relationship-building, motivation development, reflective assessment, and action planning—that consistently underpin effective coaching practices.

Across two-thirds (66 percent) of the studies reviewed, coaching effectiveness was directly tied to how coaches are trained and supported—not to coaching as a standalone intervention. The findings show that models grounded in intentional training, accountability, and continuous improvement are far more likely to drive gains in learner persistence and progress.

"As coaching has expanded rapidly across higher education and workforce settings, the field has needed greater clarity on what actually makes it effective," said Mandalyn Gilles, Ph.D., director of research at InsideTrack and co-author of the study. "This is about distinguishing between coaching as a broad idea and coaching as a disciplined practice. Quality coaching depends on intentional training, clear competencies, and evidence-informed design."

Founded in 2001, InsideTrack has partnered with 425 organizations nationwide and has supported over 3.6 million learners. Its evidence-based coaching model is widely cited and nationally recognized for improving student enrollment, persistence, completion, and career readiness. InsideTrack has demonstrated the impact of one-on-one success coaching through multiple randomized controlled trials, including the landmark 2013 study by Stanford economist Dr. Eric Bettinger and UC Irvine professor Dr. Rachel Baker. Its methodology remains among the few higher education interventions meeting U.S. Department of Education standards for inclusion in the What Works Clearinghouse.

The full literature review, Empirical Support for the InsideTrack Coaching Model , is available in the International Journal of Mentoring and Coaching in Education.

