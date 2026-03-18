Statewide Campaign Launches in Virginia to Help Jobseekers Upskill for In-Demand Careers, No Bachelor's Degree Required

Upskilling Virginia will support up to 1,000 working adults in earning industry-recognized credentials at the Commonwealth's 23 community colleges to meet critical workforce needs in middle-skill fields

PORTLAND, Ore., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InsideTrack, the national student success nonprofit that has served more than 3.6 million learners since 2001, today announced a new statewide campaign designed to help more Virginians access high-quality career pathways that don't require a bachelor's degree — but do require the right skills and support. Launched in collaboration with the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE), Upskilling Virginia will help working-age adults pursue industry-aligned credentials at Virginia's community colleges, expanding access to middle-skill careers in industries that are key to the Commonwealth's workforce.

Recent data show that 1.7 million Virginian adults, or 19% of the Commonwealth's population, are working low-wage, low-skill jobs. Meanwhile, Virginia's unemployment rate remains at 3.6%, reflecting a tight labor market in which many employers report difficulty filling roles with workers who have the right skills.

"Virginia has thousands of middle-skill jobs available right now in industries that offer stability and a pathway to the middle class but don't necessarily require a four-year degree," said Ruth Bauer, president of InsideTrack, who enrolled in community college courses herself mid-career. "I know firsthand how powerful it can be to return to the classroom with a clear goal in mind. This work is about helping Virginians access practical, achievable pathways into in-demand fields and providing the guidance and support needed to translate education into real economic opportunity."

InsideTrack success coaches will support participants as they explore career options, evaluate programs, navigate enrollment processes, and overcome barriers to entry. As part of the pilot program, InsideTrack will coach up to 1,000 Virginians, guiding them toward informed decisions about credential programs aligned with regional workforce needs. Upskilling Virginia will match participants with programs at one of the state's 23 community and technical colleges, based on their career interests, goals and existing education and professional experience.

To help provide jobseekers with recommended career paths, Upskilling Virginia will deploy SkillPointe, NACCE's premier workforce technology solution that has served over 4.5 million visitors. SkillPointe incorporates AI tools to personalize career exploration, including a visual career-matching quiz, a searchable database of more than 50,000 training programs, and an AI assistant that helps users understand salary expectations, training requirements, and career trajectories and outlooks. InsideTrack pairs this technology with human-centered, evidence-based coaching grounded in more than two decades of research and practical application that can help learners build the knowledge, skills, and confidence they need to pursue and complete their education and career goals.

SkillPointe will allow Virginia residents to explore training options across 79 career pathways in 10 high-growth industries. With user permission, information from the platform will be shared with an InsideTrack success coach, who can then provide personalized outreach via phone, text, and email.

The initiative will generate a toolkit documenting lessons learned from combining AI-enabled tools with high-quality human coaching to strengthen career-connected pathways. Beyond this pilot, the partners anticipate expanding this model to reach more Virginians — and potentially replicate it in other states in the years to come. Initial funding for the program is provided through a generous grant from Strada Education Foundation's Quality Coaching team.

About InsideTrack: InsideTrack is a mission-driven nonprofit that leverages the transformative power of coaching to advance learners along their educational and career pathways. Our expert coaches leverage our evidence-based methodology to build personalized relationships with learners — helping them develop the knowledge, skills and beliefs they need to complete their credentials and obtain quality jobs. We also partner with institutions to train and upskill their leaders and staff to utilize the transformative power of coaching, creating a ripple effect that impacts even more learners. Since 2001, we've served more than 3.6 million students across 425 institutions. We believe everyone should have access to quality coaching as a catalyst to fuel equitable social mobility. InsideTrack is a division of Lemnis, a public charity dedicated to expanding learning for all.To learn more, visit www.insidetrack.org and follow us on LinkedIn @InsideTrack.

About the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship: NACCE is an organization of educators, administrators, presidents, and entrepreneurs focused on igniting entrepreneurship in their communities and colleges. Its mission is to provide leadership and sustainable, scalable resources to foster entrepreneurial thinking and action in one of the largest entrepreneurial ecosystems in North America. NACCE represents a dynamic community of technical and community colleges, serving more than 3.3 million students. For more information, visit www.nacce.com. NACCE acquired the SkillPointe technology platform as a charitable donation in 2023

SOURCE InsideTrack