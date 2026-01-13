New Penn Foster Survey Finds Parents of Gen Z Are Rethinking the Path to Success in an AI-Driven Job Market

More than half of parents say AI has changed how they guide their children's post–high school plans

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence reshapes entry-level work and career pathways, families are confronting a growing disconnect between education and employment. Parents of high school students are increasingly questioning whether the paths that worked in the past still prepare their children for the jobs of the future.

In Penn Foster's national survey of 500 parents of high school students ages 14 to 18, 54% say AI has changed how they think about their child's post–high school path, and 33% say it has changed the career guidance they give their child.

At the heart of this shift is concern about workforce readiness. More than half of parents, 55%, say they feel anxious about whether their child is being prepared for the kinds of jobs that will exist in an AI-driven economy.

"Parents are watching AI change the job market in real time, and it's creating a lot of uncertainty about what preparation really looks like," said Courtney Smith-Copeland, Director of High School Academics at Penn Foster. "That anxiety is prompting families to rethink long-held assumptions about college and to focus more on skills, adaptability, and early career readiness."

As AI reshapes expectations around education and work, parents are encouraging their children to focus on skills and experiences they believe will remain valuable over time. Nearly half of parents say they are encouraging technical or digital skill-building (49%), while others are steering their children toward careers less likely to be automated (29%) or encouraging exploration of alternative pathways such as apprenticeships and certificates (22%), and early college or career-technical coursework (20%).

"Parents recognize that the jobs their children will compete for may look very different from those of the past," said Thais Lyro, Chief Product Officer at Penn Foster. "They are looking for education pathways that help students build durable, transferable skills that can evolve alongside technology."

College expectations are shifting: While 84% of parents once assumed their child would pursue a four-year degree, 37% say AI has changed that expectation.

While 84% of parents once assumed their child would pursue a four-year degree, 37% say AI has changed that expectation. Confidence in alternatives is rising: 30% are less confident that a four-year degree alone guarantees career success, while 48% are more confident in non-degree, career-focused pathways.

30% are less confident that a four-year degree alone guarantees career success, while 48% are more confident in non-degree, career-focused pathways. Parents are divided on next steps: 59% still prefer a college route, while 41% favor immediate workforce entry, an apprenticeship, or another alternative pathway.

59% still prefer a college route, while 41% favor immediate workforce entry, an apprenticeship, or another alternative pathway. Success is no longer defined by a degree: 89% believe their child can build long-term success without a four-year degree.

89% believe their child can build long-term success without a four-year degree. Skills matter most: Parents prioritize critical thinking, technical skills, adaptability, and hands-on training as essential for an AI-driven workforce.

Parents are redefining what it means for their children to be prepared in a rapidly changing economy. Rather than relying on a single educational path, families are seeking flexible, skills-based approaches that better align education with the realities of an AI-driven job market. To learn more, visit PennFoster.edu.

The Penn Foster survey was conducted among 506 parents of high school-aged children (ages 14–18) across the United States on December 9, 2025. The nationally distributed sample reflects a broad cross-section of geographic regions, household incomes, education levels, and political affiliations. Results are self-reported and reflect parents' perceptions and expectations regarding education, careers, and the impact of artificial intelligence on the workforce.

